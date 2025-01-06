Megasoft Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
1.38
0.51
0.62
0.89
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.44
-0.66
-0.63
Tax paid
0
0.03
0.51
-0.47
Working capital
-3.05
-121.58
13.22
-29.74
Other operating items
Operating
-5.09
-124.47
13.69
-29.95
Capital expenditure
5.56
85.14
-5.23
12.72
Free cash flow
0.46
-39.33
8.46
-17.23
Equity raised
207.85
205.4
201.77
230.48
Investing
0
-22.21
0
-12.39
Financing
-1.91
-5.19
2.5
3.04
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
206.4
138.67
212.73
203.9
