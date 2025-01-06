iifl-logo-icon 1
Megasoft Ltd Cash Flow Statement

97.52
(3.24%)
Jan 6, 2025

Megasoft FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

1.38

0.51

0.62

0.89

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.44

-0.66

-0.63

Tax paid

0

0.03

0.51

-0.47

Working capital

-3.05

-121.58

13.22

-29.74

Other operating items

Operating

-5.09

-124.47

13.69

-29.95

Capital expenditure

5.56

85.14

-5.23

12.72

Free cash flow

0.46

-39.33

8.46

-17.23

Equity raised

207.85

205.4

201.77

230.48

Investing

0

-22.21

0

-12.39

Financing

-1.91

-5.19

2.5

3.04

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

206.4

138.67

212.73

203.9

