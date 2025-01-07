Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
16.46
20.34
31.04
30.03
yoy growth (%)
-19.06
-34.47
3.35
-43.71
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-8.57
-7.75
-15.81
-14.62
As % of sales
52.06
38.13
50.93
48.68
Other costs
-7.2
-11.45
-19.67
-12.33
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.77
56.31
63.36
41.07
Operating profit
0.68
1.13
-4.43
3.07
OPM
4.16
5.55
-14.29
10.24
Depreciation
-3.43
-3.44
-0.66
-0.63
Interest expense
-2.73
-3.66
-2.32
-2.39
Other income
6.86
6.5
8.06
0.85
Profit before tax
1.38
0.51
0.62
0.89
Taxes
0
0.03
0.51
-0.47
Tax rate
0.61
7.29
82.95
-53.02
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.38
0.55
1.13
0.42
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.38
0.55
1.13
0.42
yoy growth (%)
149.2
-51.05
170.09
-31.49
NPM
8.43
2.73
3.66
1.4
