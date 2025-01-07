iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Megasoft Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

102.39
(4.99%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:19:05 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Megasoft Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

16.46

20.34

31.04

30.03

yoy growth (%)

-19.06

-34.47

3.35

-43.71

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-8.57

-7.75

-15.81

-14.62

As % of sales

52.06

38.13

50.93

48.68

Other costs

-7.2

-11.45

-19.67

-12.33

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.77

56.31

63.36

41.07

Operating profit

0.68

1.13

-4.43

3.07

OPM

4.16

5.55

-14.29

10.24

Depreciation

-3.43

-3.44

-0.66

-0.63

Interest expense

-2.73

-3.66

-2.32

-2.39

Other income

6.86

6.5

8.06

0.85

Profit before tax

1.38

0.51

0.62

0.89

Taxes

0

0.03

0.51

-0.47

Tax rate

0.61

7.29

82.95

-53.02

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.38

0.55

1.13

0.42

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.38

0.55

1.13

0.42

yoy growth (%)

149.2

-51.05

170.09

-31.49

NPM

8.43

2.73

3.66

1.4

Megasoft : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Megasoft Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.