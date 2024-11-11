Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

MEGASOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and will re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. Outcome of the board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)

Board Meeting 18 Oct 2024 18 Oct 2024

Approval of Amalgamation of Sigma Advanced Systems Private Limited (SASPL or Transferor Company) into and with Megasoft Limited (MSL or Megasoft or Transferee Company).

Board Meeting 31 Aug 2024 31 Aug 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024

Board Meeting 10 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

MEGASOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) and the Group (Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and will re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. We request you to take the same on record. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 Sub: Revised Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)

Board Meeting 15 May 2024 7 May 2024

MEGASOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended on March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) or the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 15.05.2024 considered and approved audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Apr 2024 12 Apr 2024

This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 12,2024 have considered and discussed upon offer from the foreign promoters of Extrovis AG, an associate of the Company.

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024