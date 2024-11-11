iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Megasoft Ltd Board Meeting

87.46
(-5.01%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:13 PM

Megasoft CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting11 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
MEGASOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday November 11 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and will re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. Outcome of the board Meeting held on November 11, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 11/11/2024)
Board Meeting18 Oct 202418 Oct 2024
Approval of Amalgamation of Sigma Advanced Systems Private Limited (SASPL or Transferor Company) into and with Megasoft Limited (MSL or Megasoft or Transferee Company).
Board Meeting31 Aug 202431 Aug 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 31, 2024
Board Meeting10 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
MEGASOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday August 14 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company (Standalone) and the Group (Consolidated) for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended from time to time the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is already closed and will re-open after 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. We request you to take the same on record. The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 14/08/2024 has been revised to 10/08/2024 Sub: Revised Prior Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on August 10, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting15 May 20247 May 2024
MEGASOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 15th May 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Statements and Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended on March 31 2024. Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) or the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 15.05.2024 considered and approved audited financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 202412 Apr 2024
This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on April 12,2024 have considered and discussed upon offer from the foreign promoters of Extrovis AG, an associate of the Company.
Board Meeting9 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
MEGASOFT LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to inform you that pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday February 09th 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. The board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 09.02.2024 considered and approved the unaudited financial results (standalone & consolidated) for the quarter ended 31st December,2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Megasoft: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Megasoft Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.