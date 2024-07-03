Megasoft Ltd Summary

Megasoft Limited is a transnational intellectual property-driven, product-based technology company, which incorporated on 29th June 1999 and focused its expertise on the telecom sector. The Company provides telecom services throughout the globe under XIUS-bcgi and also offers Outsourcing, Off-shoring and back-office services to other product companies in the areas of Product Life Cycle Management (PLM) & and Application Development & Maintenance Services (ADMS) under the name and style of BlueAlly. Megasoft has strong product engineering and product development capacities with Capability Maturity Model (CMM) Level 5 certification and has operations in India, U.S., UK, Singapore, Malaysia and Germany. The Company had merged with Indus e solutions a public listed company in the year of 2000. After three years, in 2003, Megasoft had acquired MCI and made it as a wholly owned subsidiary company. Then, in the year 2004, XIUS India Ltd was merged with the company to undertake the telecom services, under this the company offers architects infrastructure and mobile solutions that are flexible, scalable and robust, clearing the way for mobile operators to rapidly deliver differentiated services to their customers and stay ahead of the competition. Megasoft made it footprint in Germany, acquired German IT Services Company-beam AG-that has sound knowledge of European telecom business in the year of 2005. After a year, in 2006, VisualSoft Technologies Limited, a leading software solutions and Outsourced Product Development company was merged with the Company. During the year 2007, Megasoft unveiled BlueAlly for Product Life Cycle Management and specialized Application Development & Maintenance Services. Megasoft through its telecom SBU XIUS had signed an unprecedented MVNO deal with US-based Keystone Wireless in June of the year 2007. Through this exclusive, multi-million, multi-year Application Service Provider (ASP) agreement, Keystone Wireless will enhance the subscriber experience and competitiveness of the US marketplace. In August of the same year 2007, the company had completed its acquisition of Boston Communications Group, Inc, (engaged to delivers innovative products and services that enable mobile operators and MVNOs worldwide) for the price of $3.60 per share and aggregate purchase price of approximately $65 million. The Company acquired a US Nasdaq - listed company, Boston Communications Group, Inc. (BCGI ) in August 2007 and made it wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. In 2009, the Company sold its IT Services (BlueAlly) Division to an overseas subsidiary company, Megasoft Consultants, Inc., USA and Megasoft Consultants Limited, UK with effect from 1 October, 2009. Two new products were launched in 2010, Active Poster Product (APP) and mobile advertising product (ad value).In 2022,the Company acquired 40% of Stake in M/s. Extrovis AG and it became an Associate Company with effect from 04.10.2022.In 2023, the Scheme of Amalgamation between Sri Power Generation (India) Private Limited (SPGIPL) (Promoter of the Company prior to above Amalgamation), Solar Integration Systems India Private Limited and Nimbha Biotech Private Limited, with Ramanagaram Enterprises Private Limited (REPL) was implemented. In terms of the said Scheme of Amalgamation, all the investments held by SPGIPL in the Company got transferred to REPL and resulting to this, Company reported REPL as Promoter of the Company as on 31.03.2023.