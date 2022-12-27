Megh Mayur Infra Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.3
6.3
6.3
6.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.02
0.17
0.27
0.38
Net Worth
6.32
6.47
6.57
6.68
Minority Interest
Debt
1.29
1.16
1.06
0.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
7.61
7.63
7.63
7.6
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.58
7.58
7.59
7.58
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
7.61
7.6
7.6
7.6
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
-0.02
Cash
0.03
0.05
0.04
0.02
Total Assets
7.61
7.63
7.63
7.6
