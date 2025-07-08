iifl-logo
Megh Mayur Infra Ltd Share Price Live

0.13
(8.33%)
Dec 27, 2022|10:09:37 AM

  • Open0.13
  • Day's High0.13
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.12
  • Day's Low0.13
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.69
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.08
  • Div. Yield0
Megh Mayur Infra Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

0.13

Prev. Close

0.12

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

0.13

Day's Low

0.13

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

9.69

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Megh Mayur Infra Ltd Corporate Action

21 Mar 2025

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

11 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 11 Oct, 2024

arrow

17 May 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Megh Mayur Infra Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Megh Mayur Infra Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:00 AM
Mar-2025Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.66%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.66%

Non-Promoter- 32.33%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Megh Mayur Infra Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.3

6.3

6.3

6.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

0.02

0.17

0.27

0.38

Net Worth

6.32

6.47

6.57

6.68

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.04

-0.05

-0.04

-0.04

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.14

-0.13

-0.13

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.41

0.03

0.01

-0.03

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-9.18

7.31

4.71

-7.81

EBIT growth

-9.18

7.99

4.69

-8.38

Net profit growth

-9.17

7.3

4.7

-7.85

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Megh Mayur Infra Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

363.3

1737,747.5827.960.563.69143.05

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

186.8

44.697,010.4139.160.48130.8144.13

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

761.45

53.473,018.524.950655.09304.91

B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd

BLKASHYAP

68.36

66.371,541.114.710290.9231.72

Vascon Engineers Ltd

VASCONEQ

52.56

18.381,189.3734.450385.1548.28

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Megh Mayur Infra Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rajendra Shah

Independent Director

Simmy Vijay Arora

Independent Director

Hiral Rushang Gandhi

Non Executive Director

Seiyam Rajendra Shah

Registered Office

MHB-11 A Wing Third Floor,

No 302 Sarvodaya Coop. Society,

Maharashtra - 400051

Tel: 91-022-26580309/26471302

Website: http://www.meghmayurinfra.com

Email: grievances@meghmayur.com

Registrar Office

B-302 Sony Apartment,

Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,

Mumbai-400072

Tel: 91-22-28520461

Website: www.satellitecorporate.com

Email: service@satellitecorporate.com

Summary

Megh Mayur Infra Limited (formerly known as Poddar Infrastructure Ltd) is a Public incorporated in the year November 24, 1981. It is classified as Non- Govt Company and is registered at the Registrar ...
Reports by Megh Mayur Infra Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Megh Mayur Infra Ltd share price today?

The Megh Mayur Infra Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.13 today.

What is the Market Cap of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd is ₹0.08 Cr. as of 27 Dec ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd is 0 and 0.01 as of 27 Dec ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Megh Mayur Infra Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 27 Dec ‘22

What is the CAGR of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd?

Megh Mayur Infra Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Megh Mayur Infra Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.67 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.33 %

