SectorConstruction
Open₹0.13
Prev. Close₹0.12
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0.13
Day's Low₹0.13
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹9.69
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.3
6.3
6.3
6.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
0.02
0.17
0.27
0.38
Net Worth
6.32
6.47
6.57
6.68
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.04
-0.05
-0.04
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.14
-0.13
-0.13
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.41
0.03
0.01
-0.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-9.18
7.31
4.71
-7.81
EBIT growth
-9.18
7.99
4.69
-8.38
Net profit growth
-9.17
7.3
4.7
-7.85
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
363.3
|173
|7,747.58
|27.96
|0.56
|3.69
|143.05
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
186.8
|44.69
|7,010.41
|39.16
|0.48
|130.81
|44.13
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
761.45
|53.47
|3,018.52
|4.95
|0
|655.09
|304.91
B.L.Kashyap & Sons Ltd
BLKASHYAP
68.36
|66.37
|1,541.11
|4.71
|0
|290.92
|31.72
Vascon Engineers Ltd
VASCONEQ
52.56
|18.38
|1,189.37
|34.45
|0
|385.15
|48.28
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rajendra Shah
Independent Director
Simmy Vijay Arora
Independent Director
Hiral Rushang Gandhi
Non Executive Director
Seiyam Rajendra Shah
MHB-11 A Wing Third Floor,
No 302 Sarvodaya Coop. Society,
Maharashtra - 400051
Tel: 91-022-26580309/26471302
Website: http://www.meghmayurinfra.com
Email: grievances@meghmayur.com
B-302 Sony Apartment,
Off-Andheri Kurla Rd, Jarimari Sakinaka,
Mumbai-400072
Tel: 91-22-28520461
Website: www.satellitecorporate.com
Email: service@satellitecorporate.com
Summary
Megh Mayur Infra Limited (formerly known as Poddar Infrastructure Ltd) is a Public incorporated in the year November 24, 1981. It is classified as Non- Govt Company and is registered at the Registrar ...
