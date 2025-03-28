iifl-logo
0.13
(8.33%)
Megh Mayur Infra CORPORATE ACTIONS

08/07/2024calendar-icon
08/07/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM21 Mar 202524 Apr 2025
Please find the attachment for the outcome of the Board meeting held on Friday, 21st March, 2025. Please find the attachment w.r.t. fixation of record date for holding ensuing Extra Ordinary General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, Notice is hereby given that the Extra-ordinary General Meeting of the Company is scheduled on 24th April, 2025 at the registered office of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/03/2025) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, please find the attached herewith the Proceedings of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on today i.e. 24th April, 2025. Pursuant to Regulation 44 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation,2015, we herewith submit the Voting result along with Scrutinizers report for the Extra Ordinary General Meeting held on Today i.e. 24.04.2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on :24.04.2025)

