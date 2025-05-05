Board Meeting 16 May 2025 17 May 2025

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India( Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulation) read with Part A of Schedule III thereof ,the Board of Directors of the Company, at its Meeting held on 16th May, 2025 has, inter-alia, approved the Share Purchase Agreement to be executed between Mitul Jagdish Shah(Promoter), Rajendra Suganchand Shah(Promoter) and Company.

Board Meeting 5 May 2025 24 Apr 2025

Transoceanic Properties Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2025. Please find the attached Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31.03.2025. With reference to above subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at its Meeting held today i.e. 05th May, 2025 has, inter-alia, approved Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2025 and adopted Auditors Report issued with unmodified opinion by the Statutory Auditor M/s. HTKS & Co., Chartered Accountants, Surat. In this regard, we herewith enclose the following: a. Statement of Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial Year Ended 31st March, 2025. b. Auditors Report issued by M/s. HTKS & Co., Chartered Accountants, Surat Statutory Auditors of the Company on the aforesaid Audited Financial Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.05.2025)

Board Meeting 21 Mar 2025 21 Mar 2025

Please find the attachment for the outcome of the Board meeting held on Friday, 21st March, 2025.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2025 7 Feb 2025

With reference to the above-mentioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulation), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 7th February, 2025 has, inter alia, approved: 1. Appointment of Ms. Payal Jeerawala (Membership No. A44991) as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the company with immediate effect i.e. 07th February, 2025. 2. Appointment of Mr. Seiyam Rajendra Shah as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with immediate effect i.e. 07th February, 2025.

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2025 21 Jan 2025

TRANSOCEANIC PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. 2. Limited Review Reports to be issued by Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. Please find the attached outcome of the Board meeting held on 29th January, 2025. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 29.01.2025)

Board Meeting 4 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

With reference to the above mentioned subject and Pursuant to Regulation 30 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulation), we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in the meeting held on 4th December, 2024 has Accepted & approved the resignation of Ms. Divya Rakesh Mutneja from the post of Chief Financial Officer, Company Secretary and Compliance officer with immediate effect i.e. w.e.f. 04.12.2024.

Board Meeting 28 Oct 2024 22 Oct 2024

TRANSOCEANIC PROPERTIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that 04/2024-25 Meeting of the Board of Directors will be held on Monday the 28th September 2024 at 11.30 a.m. at its Corporate Office at Surat inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended on 30.09.2024 for the F.Y. 2024-2025. Further in continuation to our intimation dated 1st October 2024 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for designated persons and to whom the Insider Trading Code is applicable is already closed from Tuesday 01st October 2024 until 48 hours after the announcement of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter of the Financial year 2024-25 ended on 30.09.2024 pursuant to the provisions of the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 read with the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in Securities. Pursuant to the requirement of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform that the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. on Monday, the 28th October,2024 which commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 02.45 p.m. approved the following: 1. The Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 for the FY 2024-2025 together with the Limited Review Report by the Auditors and the Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30.09.2024 thereon. We are enclosing herewith, a copy of the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September, 2024 for the FY 2024-2025 together with Limited Review Report and the Cash Flow Statement for the half year ended 30.09.2024 thereon. Please take this letter on your record and disseminate the information under Corporate Announcement Section on your Exchange website. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.10.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Sep 2024 26 Sep 2024

We would like to inform you that the Board of Directors at their Meeting held today i.e., Thursday September 26, 2024 which commenced at 04.30 p.m. and concluded at 05:20 p.m. have approved the following: 1. The 43rd Annual General Meeting of Members of the Company will be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.30 a.m. 2. The Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain close from Friday, September 20, 2024 to Monday, September 30, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company to be held on September 30, 2024. 3. Approval of Board Report for the financial year ending 31st March, 2024. 4. Appointment of Mr. Jinendra Kumar Jain (Prop, Jinendra Jain & Associates) has been appointed as the Scrutinizer for providing facility to the members of the Company to scrutinize the voting and remote e-voting process in a fair and transparent manner

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024