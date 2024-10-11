With reference to email dated 11.10.2024 Sub: Conclusion time is not provided in the proceedings of General Meeting. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on 30th September, 2024 at the Registered office of the Company at MHB -11, A-302, Sarvodya Co-operative Housing Society, Service Road, Khernagar, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051 which was concluded at 12:00pm for your information & record. Please be informed that the 43rd AGM of the company is scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at the Registered office of the company. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we enclose herewith the proceedings of the 43rd Annual General Meeting of the members of the Company held on Monday September 30, 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company at MHB-11, A302, Sarvodaya Co-operative Housing Society Ltd, Service Road, Khernagar, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400051. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)