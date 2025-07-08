Megh Mayur Infra Ltd Summary

Megh Mayur Infra Limited (formerly known as Poddar Infrastructure Ltd) is a Public incorporated in the year November 24, 1981. It is classified as Non- Govt Company and is registered at the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The company provides construction services. It offers functional and space, furnishings planning, custom furniture, lighting design and maintenance evaluation services. The Company has taken loan from Director of the Company worth Rs 10,00,000/- during the year 2015.