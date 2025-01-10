TO THE MEMBER OF

NAYSAA SECURITIES LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of NAYSAA SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2022, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2022, its profit and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Emphasis of Matter

We draw your attention to note no.27 (ii) of the financial statement which describes the contingent Liability. The Assessing Officer of the Income Tax had passed the order for Assessment year 2018-19 against the Company and raised the demand of Rs 36.84 crore. Company has filed the appeal against the Order. The assumption of going concern is essentially dependent on winning of appeal against this order

Our conclusion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard

Managements and Board of Directors Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally

accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal controls.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub Section (11) of section 143 of the Act , we give in the Annexure-A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As reauired bv Section 143(31 of the Act. we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, and Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Companies (Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules 2016.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2022 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31. 2022 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

g) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigation on its financial position in its standalone financial statements - Refer Note 27 to the financial statements.

ii The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company during the year ended 31st March 2022

iv. (a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other persons or entities including foreign entities ("intermediaries"), with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Company or provide any guarantee , security or the like form on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief. no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") , with the understanding , whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall directly or indirectly , lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") by or on behalf of the Funding Parties or provide any guarantee , security or like form on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

(c ) Based on such audit procedures as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances , nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under clause iv (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.

(v) The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year.

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

With reference to the Annexure referred to in the Independent Auditors Report "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section to the Member of the Company on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31st March 2022, we report the following:

On the basis of such check as we considered appropriate and according to information and explanations given to us during the course of our audit, we report that:

(i) (a) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including

quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment

(ii) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of Intangible Assets.

(b) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company , Property , Plant and Equipment were physically verified at the end of the by the management , which in our opinion , is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its Assets. No material Discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) The Company does not have any immovable property.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceeding initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the benami Transactions(Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) During the year , Inventories of shares and Securities have been verified at reasonable

intervals by the management with Demat Statement and other documents and in our opinion , coverage and procedure of such verification by the management was appropriate. No discrepancy was notice on verification between the physical stocks and the books records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of any class of inventory.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs five Crores in aggregate, during the year, from bank and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3 (ii) (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any investments, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances, in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to

companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(iii) (a) to (3(iii) (f) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, the Company has not made any investment or given any loans, or provided any guarantee or security as specified under section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, provision of clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits from public. Accordingly, clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) According to the information and explanations given to us , the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of the cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of activities of the company and such account and records have not been made and maintained by the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Good and Service tax (GST), Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with appropriate authorities. There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Good and Service tax (GST), Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Duty of Custom, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2022 for a period of more than six months from the date they become payable.

(b) There were no statutory dues referred to sub clause (a) above which has not been deposited as on March 31, 2022 on account of disputes except as below:

Name of the Statute Nature of Dues Amounts (in Crores) Assessment Year to which the matter pertains Form where the dispute is pending Income Tax Act Income Tax 36.84 2018-19 CIT (A) Mumbai

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowing or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. The Company has not issued any debenture during the year.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year, hence reporting under clause 3(ix) ( c ) of the order is not applicable.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, we report that no funds raised on short term basis have been used for long term purposes by the Company.

(e) The Company does not have any Subsidiary, associate or Joint venture, hence reporting under clause 3(ix) (e) & (f) of the order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the balance sheet of the Company, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) Based on the examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in the Standard of Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by its officers or employees has been noticed or reported during our course of audit.

(b) No report under sub section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed in form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014with the Central Government during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, No whistle blower complaint was received by the Company during the year and up to the date of this report, so clause 3(xi) (c ) of the order is not applicable.

(xii) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company, hence reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transaction with related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable , and the details of the related parties transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) The internal audit is being carried out by the external Chartered Accountants. Based on the information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion the internal audit system is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the Internal Auditors report during the course of our audit.

(xv) In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not entered into any non cash transactions with its directors or persons connected to its directors. Therefore provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a),(b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) The Group does not have any CIC as part of the group and accordingly, reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial years covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. Accordingly clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities , other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions , nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of our audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of our audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The provision of section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 regarding Corporate Social Responsibility are not applicable to the Company, hence clause 3(xx)(a) and (b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE-B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

The Annexure referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements of our report to the members of NAYSAA SECURITIES LIMITED, ("TheCompany") for the year ended on March 31, 2022

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013. ("The Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of NAYSAA SECURITIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2022 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for the Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by thelnstitute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2022, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.