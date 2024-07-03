Summary

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited was originally registered as Naysaa Securities Private Limited on 19 October, 2007. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was reflected as Naysaa Securities th Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 5 February, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the name was changed to Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited on November 17, 2023. The Company obtained Certificate of Registration from SEBI for conducting trading activities with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited for both Capital Market and Derivative Segments in October, 2010. The Company BSEs main broker, involved in the activities like broking and investment advisory services in shares, securities and derivatives for the Indian Stock Market. The Company floated a Public Issue of 10,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1.5 Crore in September, 2014. The Company was engaged in the business of shares and securities since incorporation. However, the Board of Directors of Company, finding new opportunities in real estate sector were of the opinion that it is right time to divert business of the Company and proposed the change of the business activity of the Company to Real Estate from existing business of dealing in securities which was also approved by the Members of the Company. Therefore, during the year 2023-24, the business of the Company has been changed from dealing in of shares and s

