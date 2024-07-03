iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

672
(-4.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open708.45
  • Day's High708.5
  • 52 Wk High817.35
  • Prev. Close703.55
  • Day's Low671.65
  • 52 Wk Low 192.1
  • Turnover (lac)241.89
  • P/E267.51
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value13.8
  • EPS2.63
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)729.92
  • Div. Yield0.01
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

708.45

Prev. Close

703.55

Turnover(Lac.)

241.89

Day's High

708.5

Day's Low

671.65

52 Week's High

817.35

52 Week's Low

192.1

Book Value

13.8

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

729.92

P/E

267.51

EPS

2.63

Divi. Yield

0.01

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

21 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 13 Sep, 2024

arrow

4 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:08 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 46.91%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 46.91%

Non-Promoter- 0.90%

Institutions: 0.89%

Non-Institutions: 52.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.86

10.86

3.48

3.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.33

-0.84

0.12

-0.41

Net Worth

13.19

10.02

3.6

3.07

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.88

0.09

-4.26

3.07

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

53.52

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

53.52

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

2.15

View Annually Results

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

VIKRAM JAYANTILAL LODHA

Chairman & CFO

Jayantilal Hansraj Lodha

Independent Director

Paras Thakor Shah

Independent Director

Abhishek Ashok Shastri

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sudhir Singh

Non Executive Director

Manju Lodha

Independent Director

Bhavin Gala

Additional Director

KESHRIMAL SHAH VINESH

Additional Director

Amit Kumar Sharma

Additional Director

Meena Bharatkumar Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited was originally registered as Naysaa Securities Private Limited on 19 October, 2007. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was reflected as Naysaa Securities th Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 5 February, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the name was changed to Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited on November 17, 2023. The Company obtained Certificate of Registration from SEBI for conducting trading activities with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited for both Capital Market and Derivative Segments in October, 2010. The Company BSEs main broker, involved in the activities like broking and investment advisory services in shares, securities and derivatives for the Indian Stock Market. The Company floated a Public Issue of 10,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1.5 Crore in September, 2014. The Company was engaged in the business of shares and securities since incorporation. However, the Board of Directors of Company, finding new opportunities in real estate sector were of the opinion that it is right time to divert business of the Company and proposed the change of the business activity of the Company to Real Estate from existing business of dealing in securities which was also approved by the Members of the Company. Therefore, during the year 2023-24, the business of the Company has been changed from dealing in of shares and s
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹672 today.

What is the Market Cap of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd is ₹729.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd is 267.51 and 50.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd is ₹192.1 and ₹817.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd?

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 114.68%, 3 Years at 307.46%, 1 Year at 213.11%, 6 Month at 54.34%, 3 Month at 27.01% and 1 Month at -0.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 46.92 %
Institutions - 0.90 %
Public - 52.19 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.