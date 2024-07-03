Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹708.45
Prev. Close₹703.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹241.89
Day's High₹708.5
Day's Low₹671.65
52 Week's High₹817.35
52 Week's Low₹192.1
Book Value₹13.8
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)729.92
P/E267.51
EPS2.63
Divi. Yield0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.86
10.86
3.48
3.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.33
-0.84
0.12
-0.41
Net Worth
13.19
10.02
3.6
3.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.88
0.09
-4.26
3.07
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
53.52
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
53.52
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
VIKRAM JAYANTILAL LODHA
Chairman & CFO
Jayantilal Hansraj Lodha
Independent Director
Paras Thakor Shah
Independent Director
Abhishek Ashok Shastri
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sudhir Singh
Non Executive Director
Manju Lodha
Independent Director
Bhavin Gala
Additional Director
KESHRIMAL SHAH VINESH
Additional Director
Amit Kumar Sharma
Additional Director
Meena Bharatkumar Jain
Reports by Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited was originally registered as Naysaa Securities Private Limited on 19 October, 2007. The Company status was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name was reflected as Naysaa Securities th Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated 5 February, 2014 issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai, Maharashtra. Further, the name was changed to Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited on November 17, 2023. The Company obtained Certificate of Registration from SEBI for conducting trading activities with Bombay Stock Exchange Limited for both Capital Market and Derivative Segments in October, 2010. The Company BSEs main broker, involved in the activities like broking and investment advisory services in shares, securities and derivatives for the Indian Stock Market. The Company floated a Public Issue of 10,00,000 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 1.5 Crore in September, 2014. The Company was engaged in the business of shares and securities since incorporation. However, the Board of Directors of Company, finding new opportunities in real estate sector were of the opinion that it is right time to divert business of the Company and proposed the change of the business activity of the Company to Real Estate from existing business of dealing in securities which was also approved by the Members of the Company. Therefore, during the year 2023-24, the business of the Company has been changed from dealing in of shares and s
The Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹672 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd is ₹729.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd is 267.51 and 50.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd is ₹192.1 and ₹817.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 114.68%, 3 Years at 307.46%, 1 Year at 213.11%, 6 Month at 54.34%, 3 Month at 27.01% and 1 Month at -0.69%.
