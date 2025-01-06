iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Meghna Infracon FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.88

0.09

-4.26

3.07

Other operating items

Operating

4.88

0.09

-4.26

3.07

Capital expenditure

0.44

0.01

0

0.02

Free cash flow

5.32

0.11

-4.26

3.09

Equity raised

-1.23

-1.92

-1.44

0.91

Investing

-2.91

4.62

0

0

Financing

16.12

11.06

10.91

9.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

17.3

13.87

5.21

13.46

