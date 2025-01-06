Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.88
0.09
-4.26
3.07
Other operating items
Operating
4.88
0.09
-4.26
3.07
Capital expenditure
0.44
0.01
0
0.02
Free cash flow
5.32
0.11
-4.26
3.09
Equity raised
-1.23
-1.92
-1.44
0.91
Investing
-2.91
4.62
0
0
Financing
16.12
11.06
10.91
9.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
17.3
13.87
5.21
13.46
No Record Found
