Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

676.9
(2.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|09:16:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.86

10.86

3.48

3.48

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.33

-0.84

0.12

-0.41

Net Worth

13.19

10.02

3.6

3.07

Minority Interest

Debt

0.68

8.51

1.72

8.81

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0.04

0

Total Liabilities

13.87

18.53

5.36

11.88

Fixed Assets

0.11

0.13

0.31

0.43

Intangible Assets

Investments

3.32

0

0.85

1.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.03

0.02

Networking Capital

10.09

17.99

2.99

6.8

Inventories

8.02

17.47

2.83

3.08

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0.63

0.14

0.05

2.91

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

1.6

0.54

0.96

0.92

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.72

-0.08

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.16

-0.15

-0.13

-0.03

Cash

0.33

0.4

1.2

2.91

Total Assets

13.87

18.54

5.38

11.87

