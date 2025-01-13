Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.86
10.86
3.48
3.48
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.33
-0.84
0.12
-0.41
Net Worth
13.19
10.02
3.6
3.07
Minority Interest
Debt
0.68
8.51
1.72
8.81
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.04
0
Total Liabilities
13.87
18.53
5.36
11.88
Fixed Assets
0.11
0.13
0.31
0.43
Intangible Assets
Investments
3.32
0
0.85
1.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.02
Networking Capital
10.09
17.99
2.99
6.8
Inventories
8.02
17.47
2.83
3.08
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.63
0.14
0.05
2.91
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
1.6
0.54
0.96
0.92
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.72
-0.08
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.16
-0.15
-0.13
-0.03
Cash
0.33
0.4
1.2
2.91
Total Assets
13.87
18.54
5.38
11.87
