Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Annually Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
53.52
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
53.52
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
2.15
Total Income
55.68
Total Expenditure
52.11
PBIDT
3.57
Interest
0.25
PBDT
3.32
Depreciation
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
0.09
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.17
Minority Interest After NP
1.68
Net Profit after Minority Interest
1.49
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
1.49
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.92
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
1
Equity
10.86
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
6.67
PBDTM(%)
6.2
PATM(%)
5.92
