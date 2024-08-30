|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.08.2024 Please find enclosed here with proceedings of 17th (Seventeenth) Annual General Meeting of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited (Formerly Known as Naysaa Securities Limited) held on 30th September,2024 at 11.00 a.m (IST) through Video Conferencing/Other Audio Video Means. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) lease find enclosed here with voting result of 17th Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.10.2024)
