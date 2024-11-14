iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

Meghna Infracon CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Financial Results (standalone and consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and half-year ended 30th September 2024. Result for Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September,2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.11.2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting .... Read More..
Board Meeting30 Aug 202430 Aug 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.08.2024 SUBMISSION OF OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 30TH AUGUST 2024
Board Meeting12 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Approval of Un-Audited Financial Result (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter Ended 30th June2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 The Board Meeting to be held on 09/08/2024 has been revised to 12/08/2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024) Un-audited financial results for quarter ended 30th june,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202418 May 2024
Naysaa Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Meeting of Board of Directors pursuant to regulation 29 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation2015 Board approves dividend (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Naysaa Securities Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Ref: Scrip ID 538668 With reference to above subject this is inform to you that the meeting of Board of Directors of Naysaa Securities Limited will be held on 8th Of February2024 to transact the following business: To approve the Unaudited financial results for Quarter ended 31st December2023. To consider any other matter with the permission of the chair. This is for your information and records. Unaudited Standalone Financial Result for quarter ended 31.12.2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.02.2024)

Meghna Infracon: Related News

No Record Found

