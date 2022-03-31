Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Management Discussions

<dhhead>MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT</dhhead>

Industry structure

Indian securities market has considerably broadened due to various financial market reforms introduced by the regulators. Broking and investment advisory Service Industry in India has significantly grown in the previous few years. While the market provides much greater opportunities, it brings with it greater exposure to more varied types of risks. A proper understanding and planning for risk-return profiles of different projects become even more important for the success of financial intermediaries like Naysaa Securities Limited (Naysaa) that operate in this domain. As a company, Naysaa has always focused on this aspect of its business. Broking and investment advisory in securities are the core business of our Company. The Company continuously invests in developing its intellectual capital and promotes a business model that leverages the competitive strength of its internal domain knowledge. The emphasis is on growing the business by providing appropriate solutions to its diverse customer base.

Business Developments

Your Company has set up adequate infrastructure along with a team of professionals for carrying on the business of the company efficiently.

COVID-19 impact on Broking and investment advisory Services Industry

Global economic activity is at a standstill as the world takes an aggressive stance to slow the spread of COVID-19 and that is having broad implications for the investment management industry. Aggressive fiscal and monetary policy responses combined with critical containment actions around the world have made a major economic impact, yet liquidity remains scarce and the outlook for earnings is soft.

Meanwhile fresh inflows have deteriorated, while redemptions from existing retail investors have increased due to market fluctuations and "credit events".

Brokerages are buckling up to face income distribution pressure as economic slowdown and the coronavirus pandemic drag equity scheme inflows. The situation has eroded asset values, leading to market corrections.

Opportunities and threats

Immense opportunities exist in the Broking and investment advisory Services Industry depending upon the growth of the country. The Major threat to your company’s fortune would be on account of adverse capital market trends and sentiments affected by domestic and global factors.

Segment-wise or product-wise performance

Your Company is registered with SEBI as BSE main broker and is also involved in the activities of investment advisory in shares and securities and derivatives. The company operates in a single reportable segment as such reporting is done on single segment basis.

Outlook

The Company continues to explore the possibilities of expansion in its present activities and will also make the necessary investments when attractive opportunities arise. Your Company is well placed to seize the long-term opportunity in financial market in India.

Risks and Concerns

Your Company is exposed to the fluctuations of economy and industry cycles. The company manages these risks by remaining very conservative and following other risk management practices. The management believes that efficient business planning risk management and product diversification would help mitigate such risks.

Internal Control Systems and their adequacy

As a part of the effort to evaluate the effectiveness of the internal control systems, your Company’s internal audit system reviews all the control measures on a periodic basis and recommends improvements, wherever appropriate. The Company has in place adequate internal control systems and procedures commensurate with the size and nature of its business. These systems and procedures provide reasonable assurance of maintenance of proper accounting records, reliability of financial information, protection of resources and safeguarding of assets against unauthorized use. The management regularly reviews the internal control systems and procedures.

Discussions on Financial Performance with respect to Operational Performance: