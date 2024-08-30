iifl-logo-icon 1
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Ltd Dividend

733
(1.76%)
Jan 17, 2025|02:01:00 PM

Meghna Infracon CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202413 Sep 202413 Sep 20240.11Final
The Board has also recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.10 per equity share of Rs. 10/~ each for the financial year ended 31% March, 2024, subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. The final dividend, ifapproved by the Members at the AGM, would be paid within 30 days from the date of declaration at the AGM. The record date for payment of final dividend would be fixed and intimated in due course. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.08.2024) Pursuant to Regulations 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today i.e. on 2nd September, 2024 which commenced at 4.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m. inter-alia considered and approve the following among other matter: In furtherance to our outcome of Board Meeting dated 28th May, 2024 and 30th August, 2024 and Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulation, 2015, the Company has revised the Record Date as 13th September, 2024 for determining entitlement of shareholder to Final Dividend for Financial Year 2023-24. The final dividend, once approved by the members at the ensuing AGM, will be paid on or after September 30, 2024 and before October 29, 2024, electronically through various online transfer modes. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024)

