To the members of

MEHTA HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion:

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of Mehta Housing Finance Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income),Statement of Changes in Equity, Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statement, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information(hereinafter referred to as the "standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ("Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its loss, total comprehensive incomes, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SA"s) specified under section 143 (10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI") together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information other than the Standalone financial statements and auditors report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussions and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also include maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements:

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk

of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and quantitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matter

Reference to note no 17, regarding rent expenses which has not been classified as right of use in Property, Plant & Equipment is in contravention of IND-AS.

Our opinion not modified in this regards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A" attached to this report, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

a. we have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

b. in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity, dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. On the basis of written representations received from the management ;

(a) it is stated that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(b) it is stated that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or

indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate by us in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations of management under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility, is applicable to the Company with effect from 1st April, 2023 and accordingly reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is in respect of Financial year ended 31.03.2024. Based on our examination, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility. The audit trail facility has been implemented with effect from 1st April, 2023 for all relevant transactions recorded in the accounting software. During the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For VCA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN: 114414W (CA. H. N. Vaghani) Place: Bhavnagar Partner Date: 24th May, 2024 Membership No.: 144111 UDIN: 24144111BKBIVE8854

"Annexure A" to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended March 31, 2024 as required by the companies (Auditors Report) order, 2020 (the order) issued by the central government in terms of section 143(11) of the act.

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of accounts and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

1) In respect of the Companys Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use of assets and also that of the intangible assets. But at the end of year, The Company does not hold any asset. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Companies Auditors Report Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Property Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management in a phased

manner, designed to cover all the items over a period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its business. Pursuant to the program, a portion of the property plant and equipment has been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies between the books records and the physical property plant and equipment have been noticed.

(c) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company for lease.

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) There are no proceedings that have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the "Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 and Rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals and also the coverage and the procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. The discrepancies noticed on physical verification of the inventory as compared to books records were not significant and have been properly dealt with in the books of account.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crores, from banks or financial institutions at any point of time during the year.

3) (a) The company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year.

(b) Loans and advances are not in nature of loans and hence the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated and hence there is no amount overdue for more than ninety days.

(c) There are no loans or advances in the nature of loan granted which has fallen due during the year, has been renewed or extended or fresh loans granted to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same parties.

(d) The Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

4) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the provisions of section

185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company as there are no transactions entered by the company in respect of loans, investments, guarantees, and security to which the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 apply.

5) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

6) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to maintain the cost records pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013.

7) (a) According to information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, and records, the Company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities and that no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above were in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable. As informed to us the provisions relating to Employee State Insurance are not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no dues of income tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Cess, Service Tax, value added tax outstanding on account of any dispute except for the Fringe Benefit Taxes.

8) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no transactions relating to previously unrecorded in the books of account that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

9) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of dues to banks. The Company has not taken any loan either from financial institutions or from the government and has not issued any debentures.

(b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is not declared as wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies, as the company is not having any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures hence reporting on clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable and hence not commented upon.

10) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments and term Loans. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (x) (b) of the Order are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

11) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There are no reports of whistle blower which requires attention of auditors hence not considered in this report. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xi) (c) of the Order are not applicable and hence not commented upon.

12) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the reporting provisions of clause 3 (xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

13) In our opinion, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 and the details have been disclosed in the Ind AS Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) (a) In our opinion and based on our examination, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by the statutory auditor while conducting audit procedure.

15) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

16) In our opinion, the company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3 (xvi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

17) The Company has incurred any cash losses in the Financial Year and in the immediately preceding financial year therefore provisions of clause 3 (xvii) of the Order are applicable to the Company.

Particulars Amount (Rs in Lacs) FY 2023-24 Rs. 20.30 FY 2022-23 Rs. 19.42

18) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19) In our opinion, on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements andas per the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are having the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

20) According to the information given by the Company to us, Section 135 for providing Corporate Social Responsibilities, are not applicable to the company. Hence, provisions of Clause 3(xx) of the Companies Auditors Report Order, 2020 are not applicable to the Company.

21) According to the information and explanations given to us, and based on the reports, issued by the auditors of the subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures included in the consolidated standalone financial statements of the Company, to which reporting on matters specified in paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order is applicable, provided to us by the Management of the Company and based on the identification of matters of qualifications or adverse remarks in their Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 reports by the respective component auditors and provided to us, we report that the auditors of such companies have not reported any qualifications or adverse remarks in their CARO reports.

For VCA & ASSOCIATES Chartered Accountants FRN: 114414W (CA. H. N. Vaghani) Place: Bhavnagar Partner Date: 24th May, 2024 Membership No. : 144111 UDIN: 24144111BKBIVE8854

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Mehta Housing Finance Limited for year ended 31st March, 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mehta Housing Finance Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential Components of Internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by ICAI.