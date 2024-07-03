iifl-logo-icon 1
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Share Price

195
(0.39%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

  • Open203.95
  • Day's High203.95
  • 52 Wk High260.1
  • Prev. Close194.25
  • Day's Low191
  • 52 Wk Low 101
  • Turnover (lac)5.69
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15.94
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.1
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

203.95

Prev. Close

194.25

Turnover(Lac.)

5.69

Day's High

203.95

Day's Low

191

52 Week's High

260.1

52 Week's Low

101

Book Value

15.94

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.1

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Corporate Action

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

3 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 03 Jun, 2024

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.58%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.58%

Non-Promoter- 27.41%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.41%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.08

3.08

3.08

3.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.93

1.98

2.17

2.27

Net Worth

5.01

5.06

5.25

5.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

4.16

0.03

-0.19

-0.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024

Gross Sales

0

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

0

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

0

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mehta Housing Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Vishal Ruparel

Independent Director

Anand Jagdish Chandra Thakkar

Independent Director

Anand Dilip Ruparel

Non Executive Director

Trupti Vishal Ruparel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kinjal Kothari

Independent Director

Sanjay Shah

Independent Director

Jinal Shah

Non Executive Director

Shyam Ruparel

Non Executive Director

Pankaj Ruparel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mehta Housing Finance Ltd

Summary

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. (Formerly known Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd) was incorporated in 1993, as a Private limited company named Mehta Housing Finance Private Limited and It was converted into public limited in August, 1994. The company is promoted by Mehta Integrated Finance, engaged in Leasing, Hire Purchase, and Merchant Banking activities. The company has Started with the building Housing Finance Portfolio and has deployed an amount of Rs. 50 lacs on the same, right from the start the company concentrate in establishing the housing loan port-folio in and around Ahmedabad. Mehta Housing engaged in providing long term housing finance for purchase or construction of house/flats to individuals. The company finance to builders, developers and also devlop housing property on its own and provide dwelling units to the consumers.In Jan, 95 the company came with the public issue of 15,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs. 3.75 lac, for meeting increasing demands of housing finance and to augment its long term resources and also strengthen its capital base.During the year 2021-22, the Company acquired 22.22% stake in the Ruparel Food Specialties Private Limited which became an Associate of the Company.
Company FAQs

What is the Mehta Housing Finance Ltd share price today?

The Mehta Housing Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹195 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd is ₹60.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd is 0 and 12.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehta Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd is ₹101 and ₹260.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd?

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.79%, 3 Years at 95.87%, 1 Year at 13.23%, 6 Month at 21.41%, 3 Month at 1.17% and 1 Month at 2.78%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.58 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.42 %

