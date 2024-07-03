Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹203.95
Prev. Close₹194.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.69
Day's High₹203.95
Day's Low₹191
52 Week's High₹260.1
52 Week's Low₹101
Book Value₹15.94
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.1
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.93
1.98
2.17
2.27
Net Worth
5.01
5.06
5.25
5.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
4.16
0.03
-0.19
-0.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
Gross Sales
0
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
0
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Vishal Ruparel
Independent Director
Anand Jagdish Chandra Thakkar
Independent Director
Anand Dilip Ruparel
Non Executive Director
Trupti Vishal Ruparel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kinjal Kothari
Independent Director
Sanjay Shah
Independent Director
Jinal Shah
Non Executive Director
Shyam Ruparel
Non Executive Director
Pankaj Ruparel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mehta Housing Finance Ltd
Summary
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. (Formerly known Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd) was incorporated in 1993, as a Private limited company named Mehta Housing Finance Private Limited and It was converted into public limited in August, 1994. The company is promoted by Mehta Integrated Finance, engaged in Leasing, Hire Purchase, and Merchant Banking activities. The company has Started with the building Housing Finance Portfolio and has deployed an amount of Rs. 50 lacs on the same, right from the start the company concentrate in establishing the housing loan port-folio in and around Ahmedabad. Mehta Housing engaged in providing long term housing finance for purchase or construction of house/flats to individuals. The company finance to builders, developers and also devlop housing property on its own and provide dwelling units to the consumers.In Jan, 95 the company came with the public issue of 15,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs. 3.75 lac, for meeting increasing demands of housing finance and to augment its long term resources and also strengthen its capital base.During the year 2021-22, the Company acquired 22.22% stake in the Ruparel Food Specialties Private Limited which became an Associate of the Company.
The Mehta Housing Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹195 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd is ₹60.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd is 0 and 12.18 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehta Housing Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehta Housing Finance Ltd is ₹101 and ₹260.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mehta Housing Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 88.79%, 3 Years at 95.87%, 1 Year at 13.23%, 6 Month at 21.41%, 3 Month at 1.17% and 1 Month at 2.78%.
