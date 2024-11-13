Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

MEHTA HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Approved the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, and noted the Limited Review Reports on the said Un-audited Financial Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Approved the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and noted the Limited review reports of the said Un-audited Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Mehta Housing Finance Limited, at its meeting held on August 12, 2024, inter alia: 1. Approved the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and noted the Limited Review Reports on the said Un-audited Financial Results. 2. Cessation of Mr. Vishal Ruparel (DIN: 00077767) as the Chairman of the Company and simultaneously appointment of Mr. Pankaj Ruparel (DIN:00077676) as the Chairman of the Company.

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 18 May 2024

MEHTA HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Mehta Housing Finance Limited, at its meeting held on May 24, 2024, inter alia: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cashflow Statement as recommended by the Audit Committee to the Board of Directors. 2. Considered and noted the Auditors Report of the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Took on record Declaration from Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company pursuant to SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 for unmodified opinion on financial results, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved change of name of the Company to subject to approval of ROC, Members and Other statutory authorities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024