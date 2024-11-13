|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|11 Nov 2024
|MEHTA HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30 2024. Approved the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results along with Statement of Assets & Liabilities and Statement of Cash Flows of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, and noted the Limited Review Reports on the said Un-audited Financial Results. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) Approved the Un-Audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and noted the Limited review reports of the said Un-audited Financial results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 16/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|Quarterly Results In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Mehta Housing Finance Limited, at its meeting held on August 12, 2024, inter alia: 1. Approved the Un-audited (Standalone & Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, and noted the Limited Review Reports on the said Un-audited Financial Results. 2. Cessation of Mr. Vishal Ruparel (DIN: 00077767) as the Chairman of the Company and simultaneously appointment of Mr. Pankaj Ruparel (DIN:00077676) as the Chairman of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|MEHTA HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024 along with the Auditors Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of Mehta Housing Finance Limited, at its meeting held on May 24, 2024, inter alia: 1. Approved the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024, along with the statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cashflow Statement as recommended by the Audit Committee to the Board of Directors. 2. Considered and noted the Auditors Report of the Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. 3. Took on record Declaration from Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company pursuant to SEBI circular CIR/CFD/CMD/56/2016 dated May 27, 2016 for unmodified opinion on financial results, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. In compliance with Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has approved change of name of the Company to subject to approval of ROC, Members and Other statutory authorities. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|10 Feb 2024
|2 Feb 2024
|MEHTA HOUSING FINANCE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Further in terms of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulation 2015 and pursuant to the Companys Code of Conduct for Prohibition of Insiders Trading the Trading Window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company has been closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives from December 31 2023 and shall remain closed till the expiry 48 hours from the declaration of the aforesaid Financial Results. In compliance with Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company: 1. Approved the Un-audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023 and noted the Limited Review Report of the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the said period. The same is enclosed herewith. Further, explanation for non-submission of Un-audited Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023, has been captured in the notes to enclosed Financial Results. 2. Re-Appointed Mr. Vishal Ruparel (DIN: 00077767) as the Managing Director of the Company and designated him as the Chairman of the Company, subject to approval of the members at the general meeting. The Details as required under Regulation 30 of the Listing Regulations read with SEBl Circular No.CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, are enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.