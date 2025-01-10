Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.08
3.08
3.08
3.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.93
1.98
2.17
2.27
Net Worth
5.01
5.06
5.25
5.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0.06
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.01
5.06
5.31
5.35
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
2
2
2
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.85
2.86
2.84
5.35
Inventories
2.01
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0.46
0.46
0.46
1.76
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.41
2.56
2.54
3.74
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.03
-0.16
-0.16
-0.15
Cash
0.15
0.21
0.47
0
Total Assets
5
5.07
5.31
5.35
