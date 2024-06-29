|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|29 Jun 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|AGM 29/06/2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, attached is the summary of proceedings of 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 29, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/06/2024) Voting Results and Scrutinizer Report for the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 02/07/2024)
