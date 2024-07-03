Mehta Housing Finance Ltd Summary

Mehta Housing Finance Ltd. (Formerly known Mehta Integrated Finance Ltd) was incorporated in 1993, as a Private limited company named Mehta Housing Finance Private Limited and It was converted into public limited in August, 1994. The company is promoted by Mehta Integrated Finance, engaged in Leasing, Hire Purchase, and Merchant Banking activities. The company has Started with the building Housing Finance Portfolio and has deployed an amount of Rs. 50 lacs on the same, right from the start the company concentrate in establishing the housing loan port-folio in and around Ahmedabad. Mehta Housing engaged in providing long term housing finance for purchase or construction of house/flats to individuals. The company finance to builders, developers and also devlop housing property on its own and provide dwelling units to the consumers.In Jan, 95 the company came with the public issue of 15,00,000 equity shares aggregating Rs. 3.75 lac, for meeting increasing demands of housing finance and to augment its long term resources and also strengthen its capital base.During the year 2021-22, the Company acquired 22.22% stake in the Ruparel Food Specialties Private Limited which became an Associate of the Company.