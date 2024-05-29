To the Members of Mehta Securities Limited

Report on the Audit of Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying IND AS financial statements of Mehta Securities Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, including the statement of other Comprehensive Income, statement of cash flow and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid IND AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its financial performance including other Comprehensive income its cash flows and the changes in Equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Opinion

Key Audit Matters in our professional judgement have been properly addressed in the audit process of Financial Statements and does not deserve our separate opinion.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Directors Report including Annexure to Directors Report, Business Responsibility Report and Corporate Governance, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion.

Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude, that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

• We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure-A statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(1) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(2) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(3) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including statement of other comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(4) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rule 2015 as amended.

(5) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(6) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer our Report in "Annexure B" to this Report.

(7) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act: In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us ,the remuneration paid by the company to its Directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any Director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.

(8) Provision to Rule3(1) of the Companies ( Accounts) Rules 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting to Rule 11(g) of the Companies ( Audit And Auditors) Rules 2014 on preservation of Audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is applicable for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2024. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of Accounts. We have to state that feature of recording audit trail ( edit log) facility needs to be operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software have not been incorporated in the software . We have been given to understand that the company has initiated the actions for incorporating the feature as to Audit trail in the accounting software used by the company. The same shall be operative from the financial year 2024-25.

(9) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its IND AS Financial Statements.

(b) The Company has made provision, as required under applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses if any on long-term contracts including derivative contracts.

(c) There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For, ASIM RAVINDRA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Ravindra C. Mehta

Partner M.No. 043051

Date: 29/05/2024 FRN No.: 118775W

Place: Ahmedabad UDIN: 24043051BKEZHJ3279

ANNEXURE ‘A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Refer to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Report as required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (‘the Act) of Mehta Securities Limited (‘the company)

i. (a) The Company has maintained proper records related to full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Furniture, Plant and Equipment. The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) As per the information and explanation given to us, Property, Furniture, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification during the year. (c) Details of immovable property, which is held in the name of the company, are given below:

Description of a property Gross carrying value Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held: indicate a range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of company* Office premises Rs. 5.17 Lakhs Dhaval Sheth No 21 Years Under Litigation (Disputed)

(d) The company has not revalued its Property, Furniture, Plant and Equipment during the year. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i) (d) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. (e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made there under. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (i)(e) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. ii. (a) In our opinion, the company has not having any physical inventory and the provisions of Clause (ii)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. (b) During any point of time of the year, the company has no goods in transit. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company. (c) During any point of time of the year, the company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (ii)(c) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the company.

iii. During the year, the company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Therefore, the provisions of clause (iii) of the said Order are not applicable to the company.

iv. As per the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with the provision of section185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 are applicable. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from public. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. As explained to us, the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records under subsection (1) of Section 148 of the Act for any of the products of the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employees

State Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Service tax, Duty of Customs, duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, GST, Cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities to the extent applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the dues of Income Tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute and forum where the dispute is pending are as under.

Name of Statute Nature of dues Amount ( Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending -- NIL NA

viii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no any transaction not recorded in the books of account or which have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961). ix.

(a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of any loan or other borrowings or any interest due thereon to any lender. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained. (c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there are no funds raised on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes. (d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures. (e) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. (f) Based on the information and explanation given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to financial institutions and Banks.

x. (a) The Company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (x)(a) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company. (b) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not made preferential allotment or private placement of shares or Debenture and hence the provisions of Clause (x)(b) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xi. (a) We have not noticed any case of fraud by the company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees during the year. The management has also not reported any case of fraud during the year. (b) During the year no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. (c) As auditor, we did not receive any whistle-blower complaint during the year.

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xiii. As per the information and explanations received to us all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable, and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards. Identification of related parties were made and provided by the management of the company.

xiv. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business. xv. The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him for the year under review. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xv) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1943 and accordingly clause (b), (c) and (d) are not applicable.

xvii. The company has incurred Cash Loss in current financial year, however, in immediately preceding financial year

Company had made Cash Profit.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the previous statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

xx. There is no liability of the company under the provisions of section 135 of the Companies Act, relating to Corporate

Social Responsibility. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xx) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

xxi. The company has not made investments in subsidiary company. Therefore, the company does not require preparing consolidated financial statement. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (xxi) of paragraph 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

For, ASIM RAVINDRA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Ravindra C. Mehta

Partner M. No. 043051 Date: 29/05/2024 FRN No.: 118775W

Place: Ahmedabad UDIN: 24043051BKEZHJ3279

ANNEXURE"B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT of even date on the Standalone Financial Statements of Mehta Securities Limited.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Mehta Securities Ltd ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone IND AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone IND AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone IND As financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone IND AS financial statements.

INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERENAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS OVER FINANCIAL REPORTING

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

OPINION

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For, ASIM RAVINDRA & ASSOCIATES

Chartered Accountants

Ravindra C. Mehta

Partner M. No. 043051 Date: 29/05/2024 FRN No.: 118775W

Place: Ahmedabad UDIN: 24043051BKEZHJ3279