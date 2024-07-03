SectorFinance
Open₹45.76
Prev. Close₹45.76
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.06
Day's High₹45.76
Day's Low₹45.76
52 Week's High₹46.13
52 Week's Low₹23.29
Book Value₹17.46
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)14.14
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.3
1.98
1.88
2.76
Net Worth
5.39
5.07
4.97
5.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.92
1.51
-2.4
-2.16
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson & M D
Bhavna D Mehta
Non Executive Director
Chirag D Mehta
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mahesh Motivaras
Independent Director
SHRIKANT KOLHAR
Independent Director
Sarvadaman R. Bhatt
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Mehta Securities Ltd. was incorporated in August, 1994 at Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in providing stock broking and other financial services. It is a Trading Member of Cash & F&O segment at National Stock Exchange and is investing its surplus funds for long-term gains. It invests in equity market and other markets to optimize return on funds. It is also a sponsor member of the Over the Counter Exchange of India Ltd. since 1995 and a corporate member of the Saurashtra Kutch Stock Exchange Ltd.
The Mehta Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.76 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehta Securities Ltd is ₹14.14 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mehta Securities Ltd is 0 and 2.62 as of 23 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehta Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehta Securities Ltd is ₹23.29 and ₹46.13 as of 23 Dec ‘24
Mehta Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.88%, 3 Years at 17.93%, 1 Year at 52.94%, 6 Month at 77.85%, 3 Month at 4.40% and 1 Month at 4.69%.
