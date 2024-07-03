iifl-logo-icon 1
Mehta Securities Ltd Share Price

45.76
(0.00%)
Dec 23, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open45.76
  • Day's High45.76
  • 52 Wk High46.13
  • Prev. Close45.76
  • Day's Low45.76
  • 52 Wk Low 23.29
  • Turnover (lac)0.06
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.46
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)14.14
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mehta Securities Ltd KEY RATIOS

Mehta Securities Ltd Corporate Action

31 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

6 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 06 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Mehta Securities Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mehta Securities Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:53 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.18%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.18%

Non-Promoter- 27.81%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 27.81%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mehta Securities Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.09

3.09

3.09

3.09

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.3

1.98

1.88

2.76

Net Worth

5.39

5.07

4.97

5.85

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.92

1.51

-2.4

-2.16

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Mehta Securities Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mehta Securities Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson & M D

Bhavna D Mehta

Non Executive Director

Chirag D Mehta

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Mahesh Motivaras

Independent Director

SHRIKANT KOLHAR

Independent Director

Sarvadaman R. Bhatt

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mehta Securities Ltd

Summary

Mehta Securities Ltd. was incorporated in August, 1994 at Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in providing stock broking and other financial services. It is a Trading Member of Cash & F&O segment at National Stock Exchange and is investing its surplus funds for long-term gains. It invests in equity market and other markets to optimize return on funds. It is also a sponsor member of the Over the Counter Exchange of India Ltd. since 1995 and a corporate member of the Saurashtra Kutch Stock Exchange Ltd.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mehta Securities Ltd share price today?

The Mehta Securities Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹45.76 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mehta Securities Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mehta Securities Ltd is ₹14.14 Cr. as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mehta Securities Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mehta Securities Ltd is 0 and 2.62 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mehta Securities Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mehta Securities Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mehta Securities Ltd is ₹23.29 and ₹46.13 as of 23 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mehta Securities Ltd?

Mehta Securities Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.88%, 3 Years at 17.93%, 1 Year at 52.94%, 6 Month at 77.85%, 3 Month at 4.40% and 1 Month at 4.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mehta Securities Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mehta Securities Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.19 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 27.81 %

