Mehta Securities Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.92
1.51
-2.4
-2.16
Other operating items
Operating
1.92
1.51
-2.4
-2.16
Capital expenditure
0
0
0.02
0.2
Free cash flow
1.92
1.52
-2.38
-1.96
Equity raised
5.66
6.69
7.81
8.45
Investing
-2.01
-2.24
1.1
0.8
Financing
0
0
1.18
3.24
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
5.57
5.97
7.71
10.53
