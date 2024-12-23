Mehta Securities Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.09
3.09
3.09
3.09
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.3
1.98
1.88
2.76
Net Worth
5.39
5.07
4.97
5.85
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.39
5.07
4.97
5.85
Fixed Assets
0.08
0.1
0.15
0.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
12.01
12.46
12.46
12.33
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-6.76
-7.53
-7.66
-6.94
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.05
0.04
0.09
Sundry Creditors
-6.22
-6.52
-7.19
-6.52
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.56
-1.06
-0.51
-0.51
Cash
0.05
0.04
0.02
0.27
Total Assets
5.38
5.07
4.97
5.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.