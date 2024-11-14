Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 31 Oct 2024

MEHTA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company under Regulation 33 of the SEBI(LODR) Regulations 2015 to be taken on record by the Board for the quarter and half year ended on 30.9.2024 Consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024 taken on record at the board meeting held on 14.11.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)

Board Meeting 6 Sep 2024 6 Sep 2024

Recommended at the Board meeting held today appointment of Independent Director at AGM, Approval of Notice Board Report Annual Report -23-24 and appointment of internal auditor Secretarial Auditors and Scrutinizers for conducting e-voting and voting at AGM of the Company

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

MEHTA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve consideration and approval of the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and any other businesses considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Mehta Securities Ltd. for the 1st Quarter ended on 30.06.2024 and taken on record at its meeting held on 12.8.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024

MEHTA SECURITIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve SCRIP CODE: 511738 Sub: Intimation for Board meeting to be held on 29th May 2024 Ref: Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 In compliance with the regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 29th May 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024 and to consider any other business if any as the Board may prescribe to be undertaken at the Registered Office of the Company as per regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR)Regulations 2015. Please note further that as intimated to the Exchange vide letter dated 27th March 2024 the Trading window of the Company shall continue to remain closed for designated persons till 48 hours after the declaration of Audited Financial Results for the 4th quar Consideration and approval of Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and FY ended on 31.03.2024 at the board meeting held on 29.05.2024 of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Mar 2024 30 Mar 2024

Approved and noting of retirement of two directors on the board on completion of second term of five years on 31.03.2024 and approved and appointment of two new additional Directors(Designated as Non Executive - Independent ) with effect from 01.04.2024 at its board meeting held on 30.03.2024 The Company at its board meeting held today approved and noted the retirement of two Independent Directors on board on account of completion of the second term of five years period on 31.03.2024. Board meeting held on 30.03.2024 approved and noted the retirement of two Independent Directors on completion of second term of 5 years period on 31.03.2024 and approved the appointment of two new additional directors (NE& ID) with effect from 014.04.2024. Read less..

Board Meeting 25 Jan 2024 17 Jan 2024