Mehta Securities Ltd Summary

Mehta Securities Ltd. was incorporated in August, 1994 at Ahmedabad. The Company is engaged in providing stock broking and other financial services. It is a Trading Member of Cash & F&O segment at National Stock Exchange and is investing its surplus funds for long-term gains. It invests in equity market and other markets to optimize return on funds. It is also a sponsor member of the Over the Counter Exchange of India Ltd. since 1995 and a corporate member of the Saurashtra Kutch Stock Exchange Ltd.