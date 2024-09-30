Intimation Of E-Voting Facilities And Calendar Of Events For The Ensuing 30Th AGM Of The Company To Be Held On 30.09.2024 At 11.30 A.M. Of The Company Summary of proceedings of the 30th AGM of the Company held on 30.9.2024 at 11.30 A.M. at the registered office of the Company where shareholders have approved the ordinary and special resolutions. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)