Mercury Laboratories Limited, the registered partnership firm started its business activity in year 1962. Subsequently, the Company converted into Private Limited Company & incorporated in February, 1982. Later, it further converted into Limited Company in 1992 in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical items, medicinal drugs and formulations. It is a profit making and dividend paying public limited company.
