Mercury Laboratories Ltd Share Price

884
(-0.70%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:58:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open870
  • Day's High900
  • 52 Wk High1,303
  • Prev. Close890.25
  • Day's Low870
  • 52 Wk Low 760
  • Turnover (lac)2.4
  • P/E26.78
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value430.79
  • EPS33.24
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)106.08
  • Div. Yield0.39
No Records Found

Mercury Laboratories Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

870

Prev. Close

890.25

Turnover(Lac.)

2.4

Day's High

900

Day's Low

870

52 Week's High

1,303

52 Week's Low

760

Book Value

430.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

106.08

P/E

26.78

EPS

33.24

Divi. Yield

0.39

Mercury Laboratories Ltd Corporate Action

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Jul, 2024

arrow

24 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.5

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mercury Laboratories Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mercury Laboratories Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.65%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.65%

Non-Promoter- 26.34%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.34%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mercury Laboratories Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.2

1.2

1.2

1.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

49.64

44.43

39.11

35.69

Net Worth

50.84

45.63

40.31

36.89

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.6

57.26

51.86

48.02

yoy growth (%)

19.78

10.41

7.99

1.07

Raw materials

-31.16

-25.64

-23.83

-20.22

As % of sales

45.43

44.77

45.94

42.11

Employee costs

-9.79

-9.3

-7.33

-6.9

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

7.9

4.32

2.45

4.89

Depreciation

-1.92

-1.86

-1.47

-1.28

Tax paid

-2.57

-1.1

-0.44

-2.19

Working capital

2.51

0.57

1.74

3.08

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

19.78

10.41

7.99

1.07

Op profit growth

55.54

40.92

-34.9

3.8

EBIT growth

66.14

53.04

-41.88

-4.64

Net profit growth

65.34

60.34

-25.51

-31.08

No Record Found

Mercury Laboratories Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mercury Laboratories Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajendra R Shah

Non Executive Director

Dilip R Shah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Dhirajlal Mehta

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Paresh Mistry

Non Executive Director

Janki Shah

Independent Director

Jayantilal D Raval

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mercury Laboratories Ltd

Summary

Mercury Laboratories Limited, the registered partnership firm started its business activity in year 1962. Subsequently, the Company converted into Private Limited Company & incorporated in February, 1982. Later, it further converted into Limited Company in 1992 in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical items, medicinal drugs and formulations. It is a profit making and dividend paying public limited company.
Company FAQs

What is the Mercury Laboratories Ltd share price today?

The Mercury Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹884 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mercury Laboratories Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercury Laboratories Ltd is ₹106.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mercury Laboratories Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mercury Laboratories Ltd is 26.78 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mercury Laboratories Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercury Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercury Laboratories Ltd is ₹760 and ₹1303 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mercury Laboratories Ltd?

Mercury Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.96%, 3 Years at 7.21%, 1 Year at -28.77%, 6 Month at -7.36%, 3 Month at -14.32% and 1 Month at -8.50%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mercury Laboratories Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mercury Laboratories Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.66 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.34 %

