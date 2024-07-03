Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹870
Prev. Close₹890.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.4
Day's High₹900
Day's Low₹870
52 Week's High₹1,303
52 Week's Low₹760
Book Value₹430.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)106.08
P/E26.78
EPS33.24
Divi. Yield0.39
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.2
1.2
1.2
1.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
49.64
44.43
39.11
35.69
Net Worth
50.84
45.63
40.31
36.89
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.6
57.26
51.86
48.02
yoy growth (%)
19.78
10.41
7.99
1.07
Raw materials
-31.16
-25.64
-23.83
-20.22
As % of sales
45.43
44.77
45.94
42.11
Employee costs
-9.79
-9.3
-7.33
-6.9
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
7.9
4.32
2.45
4.89
Depreciation
-1.92
-1.86
-1.47
-1.28
Tax paid
-2.57
-1.1
-0.44
-2.19
Working capital
2.51
0.57
1.74
3.08
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
19.78
10.41
7.99
1.07
Op profit growth
55.54
40.92
-34.9
3.8
EBIT growth
66.14
53.04
-41.88
-4.64
Net profit growth
65.34
60.34
-25.51
-31.08
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajendra R Shah
Non Executive Director
Dilip R Shah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Dhirajlal Mehta
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Paresh Mistry
Non Executive Director
Janki Shah
Independent Director
Jayantilal D Raval
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mercury Laboratories Ltd
Summary
Mercury Laboratories Limited, the registered partnership firm started its business activity in year 1962. Subsequently, the Company converted into Private Limited Company & incorporated in February, 1982. Later, it further converted into Limited Company in 1992 in Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the business of Pharmaceutical items, medicinal drugs and formulations. It is a profit making and dividend paying public limited company.
Read More
The Mercury Laboratories Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹884 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mercury Laboratories Ltd is ₹106.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mercury Laboratories Ltd is 26.78 and 2.07 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mercury Laboratories Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mercury Laboratories Ltd is ₹760 and ₹1303 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mercury Laboratories Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.96%, 3 Years at 7.21%, 1 Year at -28.77%, 6 Month at -7.36%, 3 Month at -14.32% and 1 Month at -8.50%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.