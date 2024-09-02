|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 is attached Intimation of Book Closure 43rd AGM of the members of the Company is attached (earlier one is same uploaded under wrong head only) (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.09.2024) Voting results along with scrutinizers report for E voting of 43rd AGM held on 27 September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/09/2024)
