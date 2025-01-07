Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
68.6
57.26
51.86
48.02
yoy growth (%)
19.78
10.41
7.99
1.07
Raw materials
-31.16
-25.64
-23.83
-20.22
As % of sales
45.43
44.77
45.94
42.11
Employee costs
-9.79
-9.3
-7.33
-6.9
As % of sales
14.28
16.24
14.14
14.37
Other costs
-18.04
-16.15
-16.32
-14.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.29
28.21
31.47
29.51
Operating profit
9.59
6.16
4.37
6.72
OPM
13.98
10.76
8.43
13.99
Depreciation
-1.92
-1.86
-1.47
-1.28
Interest expense
-0.64
-0.81
-0.9
-0.89
Other income
0.88
0.84
0.46
0.35
Profit before tax
7.9
4.32
2.45
4.89
Taxes
-2.57
-1.1
-0.44
-2.19
Tax rate
-32.51
-25.43
-18.02
-44.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.33
3.22
2.01
2.7
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.33
3.22
2.01
2.7
yoy growth (%)
65.34
60.34
-25.51
-31.08
NPM
7.78
5.63
3.88
5.62
