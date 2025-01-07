iifl-logo-icon 1
Mercury Laboratories Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

888
(1.93%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:43:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

68.6

57.26

51.86

48.02

yoy growth (%)

19.78

10.41

7.99

1.07

Raw materials

-31.16

-25.64

-23.83

-20.22

As % of sales

45.43

44.77

45.94

42.11

Employee costs

-9.79

-9.3

-7.33

-6.9

As % of sales

14.28

16.24

14.14

14.37

Other costs

-18.04

-16.15

-16.32

-14.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.29

28.21

31.47

29.51

Operating profit

9.59

6.16

4.37

6.72

OPM

13.98

10.76

8.43

13.99

Depreciation

-1.92

-1.86

-1.47

-1.28

Interest expense

-0.64

-0.81

-0.9

-0.89

Other income

0.88

0.84

0.46

0.35

Profit before tax

7.9

4.32

2.45

4.89

Taxes

-2.57

-1.1

-0.44

-2.19

Tax rate

-32.51

-25.43

-18.02

-44.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.33

3.22

2.01

2.7

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.33

3.22

2.01

2.7

yoy growth (%)

65.34

60.34

-25.51

-31.08

NPM

7.78

5.63

3.88

5.62

