|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|28 May 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|-
|3.5
|35
|Final
|Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 is attached Board of Directors recommended dividend @ 35% (Rs 3.50 per share) on the Equity Share Capital for the year 2023-24 subject to approval of shareholders at an ensuing Annual General Meeting The Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from September 21, 2024 to September 27, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting to be held on September 27, 2024. The final dividend, if declared in 43rd Annual General Meeting shall be paid on or before October 26, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024)
