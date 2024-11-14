Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Mercury Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 In the attached revised outcome corrected misprint of EPS numbers In attached revised results corrected misprint of EPS numbers (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jul 2024 17 Jul 2024

Mercury Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2.To decide the date time and venue of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company 3.notice convening 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. 4. Any other items of Agenda if any Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on June-2024 is attached Announcement under Reg 30(LODR)-Change in Director Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024) In attached revised outcome corrected NRC committee constitution in annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

Mercury Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 together with the Directors Report together with the Directors Report. 2.To recommend final dividend for the year ended on March 31 2024 if any subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3.Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 4.Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 5.Appointment of Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25 6.any other items of Agenda if any Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 is attached Intimation for appointment of secretarial, internal and cost auditors for the FY 2024-25 is attached In earlier attached financial statement missed to attached auditors report inadvertently. There is no any other change (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024