iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mercury Laboratories Ltd Board Meeting

910
(-0.56%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Mercury Labs CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
Mercury Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024 In the attached revised outcome corrected misprint of EPS numbers In attached revised results corrected misprint of EPS numbers (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Jul 202417 Jul 2024
Mercury Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30 2024. 2.To decide the date time and venue of 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Company 3.notice convening 43rd Annual General Meeting of the Members of the Company. 4. Any other items of Agenda if any Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended on June-2024 is attached Announcement under Reg 30(LODR)-Change in Director Outcome of Board Meeting held on July 24, 2024 is attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/07/2024) In attached revised outcome corrected NRC committee constitution in annexure (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 26.07.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Mercury Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024 together with the Directors Report together with the Directors Report. 2.To recommend final dividend for the year ended on March 31 2024 if any subject to approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. 3.Appointment of Secretarial Auditor for the Financial Year 2024-25 4.Appointment of Internal Auditor for the FY 2024-25 5.Appointment of Cost Auditor for the FY 2024-25 6.any other items of Agenda if any Outcome of Board Meeting held on May 28, 2024 is attached Intimation for appointment of secretarial, internal and cost auditors for the FY 2024-25 is attached In earlier attached financial statement missed to attached auditors report inadvertently. There is no any other change (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
Mercury Laboratories Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 along with other items of agenda. Unaudited financial results of the Company along with limited review report issued by Statutory Auditor for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other agenda items Unaudited Financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Mercury Labs: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mercury Laboratories Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.