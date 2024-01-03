RESTATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

INDEPENDENT AUDITORS EXAMINATION REPORT ON RESTATED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

To,

The Board of Directors of

META INFOTECH LIMITED,

118/119, first floor, Ackruti Star,Opposite

Ackruti Centre Point, MIDC,

Andheri (E) Mumbai 400093

Dear Sir,

Reference: - Proposed Public Issue of Equity Shares of META INFOTECH LIMITED

We have examined the attached Restated Financial Statement of META INFOTECH LIMITED (hereunder referred to "the Company", "Issuer") comprising the Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, the Restated Statement of Profit & Loss, the Restated Cash Flow Statement for the period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022, the statement of Significant Accounting Policies and other explanatory Information (Collectively the Restated Financial Statement ) as approved by the Board of Directors in their meeting held on December 10, 2024 for the purpose of inclusion in the Draft Red Herring Prospectus/Red Herring Prospectus/Prospectus ("Offer Document") in connection with its proposed Initial Public Offering (IPO) of equity shares, prepared by the Company in connection with its Initial Public Offer of Equity Shares (IPO) prepared in terms of the requirement of:-

a) Section 26 of Part I of Chapter III of the Companies Act, 2013 as amended (the "Act");

b) The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2018 as amended ("ICDR Regulations"); and

c) The Guidance Note on Reports in Company Prospectuses (Revised 2020) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as amended from time to time. ("The Guidance Note")

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the Restated Financial Statement for the purpose of inclusion in the offer document to be filed with Stock Exchange, Securities and Exchange Board of India, and Registrar of Companies, of relevant state in connection with the proposed IPO. The Restated Financial Statements have been prepared by the management of the Company for the period/year ended on September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 on the basis of Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to the Restated Financial Statement. The Board of Directors of the companys responsibility includes designing, implementing, and maintaining adequate internal control relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Restated Financial Statement.

We have examined such Restated Financial Statement taking into consideration:

a) The scope of work and other terms of our engagement agreed upon with you in accordance with our engagement letter dated 01st July, 2024 in connection with the proposed IPO of equity shares of the Company;

b) The Guidance Note also requires that we comply with the ethical requirements of the Code of Ethics issued by the ICAI;

c) Concepts of test checks and materiality to obtain reasonable assurance based on verification of evidence supporting the Restated Financial Statements; and

d) The requirements of Section 26 of the Act and the ICDR Regulations. Our work was performed solely to assist you in meeting your responsibilities in relation to your compliance with the Act, the ICDR Regulations and the Guidance Note in connection with the IPO.

This Restated Financial Statements have been compiled by the management from: a) Audited financial statements of the company as at and for the Period/year ended on September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 prepared in accordance with the Accounting Standards as prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India,

b) The Financial Statement for the Period/year ended on September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 have been audited by us vide our report dated 06th December, 2024, September 27, 2024, September 22, 2023, and September 25, 2022 respectively.

The modification in restated financials were carried out based on the modified reports, if any, issued by us which is giving rise to modifications on the financial statements as at and for the period/years ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022.

a) The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for the changes in accounting policies retrospectively in respective financial years to reflect the same accounting treatment as per the changed accounting policy for all reporting periods, if any;

b) The Restated Financial Statement have been made after incorporating adjustments for prior period and other material amounts in the respective financial year to which they relate;

c) Extra-ordinary items that need to be disclosed separately in the accounts has been disclosed wherever required;

d) Profits and losses have been arrived at after charging all expenses including depreciation and after making such adjustments/restatements and regroupings as in our opinion are appropriate and are to be read in accordance with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this report;

e) Adjustments in Restated Financial Statement have been made in accordance with the correct accounting policies,

f) There was no change in accounting policies, which needs to be adjusted in the Restated Financial Statement, except accounting of retirement benefits was accounted on as per management estimate basis, however during the restatement Company has accounted such retirement benefits according to AS-15(Revised) and accordingly accounted based on actuarial valuation certificate.

g) There are no revaluation reserves, which need to be disclosed separately in the Restated Financial Statement

h) The Company has not paid dividend during FY 2021-22 to FY 2023-24 and period ended September 30, 2024.

In accordance with the requirements of Part I of Chapter III of Act including rules made there under, ICDR Regulations, Guidance Note and Engagement Letter, we report that

a) The "Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities" as set out in Annexure I to this report, of the Company as at September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Assets and Liabilities, have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

b) The "Restated Statement of Profit and Loss" as set out in Annexure II to this report, of the Company for Financial period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Restated Statement of Profit and Loss have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

c) The "Restated Statement of Cash Flow" as set out in Annexure III to this report, of the Company for Financial period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 is prepared by the Company and approved by the Board of Directors. These Statement of Cash Flow, as restated have been arrived at after making such adjustments and regroupings to the individual financial statements of the Company, as in our opinion were appropriate and more fully described in Significant Accounting Policies and Notes to Accounts as set out in Annexure IV to this Report.

We have also examined the following other financial information relating to the Company prepared by the Management and as approved by the Board of Directors of the Company and annexed to this report relating to the Company for Financial period/year ended September 30, 2024, March 31, 2024, March 31, 2023, and March 31, 2022 proposed to be included in the Offer Document for the proposed IPO.

Restated Statement of Share Capital, Reserves and Surplus Annexure-A Restated Statement of Long Term and Short - Term Borrowings/ Statement of principle Term Annexure-B, B(A) and of Secured loan and Assets charges as security and Statement of term & Condition of B(B) unsecured Loans. Restated Statement of Deferred Tax (Assets) / Liabilities Annexure-C Restated Statement of long-term Provisions Annexure-D Restated Statement of Trade Payables Annexure-E Restated Statement of Other Current Liabilities and short-term Provisions Annexure-F Restated Statement of Property, Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets Annexure-G Restated Statement of Non-Current Investment Annexure-H Restated Statement of Long-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-I Restated Statement of Other Non Current Assets Annexure-J Restated Statement of Inventory Annexure-K Restated Statement of Trade Receivables Annexure-L Restated Statement of Cash & Cash Equivalents Annexure-M Restated Statement of Short-Term Loans and Advances Annexure-N Restated Statement of Turnover Annexure-O Restated Statement of Other Income Annexure-P Restated Statement of Purchases of Stock in Trade Annexure-Q Restated Statement of Changes in Inventories Annexure-R Restated Statement of Employee Benefits Expenses Annexure-S Restated Statement of Finance Cost Annexure-T Restated Statement of Depreciation & Amortization Annexure-U Restated Statement of Other Expenses Annexure-V Restated Statement of Mandatory Accounting Ratios Annexure-W Restated Statement of Related Party Transaction Annexure-X Restated Statement of Capitalization Annexure-Y Restated Statement of Tax Shelter Annexure-Z Restated Statement of Contingent Liabilities & Capital Commitment Annexure-AA Restated Statement of Other Financial Ratio Annexure-AB Others Notes Annexure AC Significant Accounting Policy and Notes to The Restated financial Statements Annexure IV Material Adjustment to the Restated Financial Annexure V

In our opinion and to the best of information and explanation provided to us, the Restated Financial Statement of the Company, read with significant accounting policies and notes to accounts as appearing in Annexure IV are prepared after providing appropriate adjustments and regroupings as considered appropriate.

We, M/s. R K Jagetiya & Co, Chartered Accountants have been subjected to the peer review process of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and our peer Review Certificate is valid as on the date of signing of this report.

The preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements referred to above are based on the Audited financial statements of the Company and are in accordance with the provisions of the Act and ICDR Regulations. The Financial Statements and information referred to above is the responsibility of the management of the Company.

The report should not in any way be construed as a re-issuance or re-dating of any of the previous audit reports issued by us and nor should this report be construed as a new opinion on any of the financial statements referred to therein.

We have no responsibility to update our report for events and circumstances occurring after the date of the report.

In our opinion, the above Restated Financial Statements along with Annexure A to AC read with the Significant Accounting Polices and Notes to Restated Financial as set out in Annexure IV and V are prepared after making adjustments and regrouping as considered appropriate and have been prepared in accordance with the Companies Act, ICDR Regulations, Our Engagement Letter and Guidance Note issued by ICAI.

Our report is intended solely for use of the management and for inclusion in the Offer Document in connection with the Proposed SME IPO of Equity Shares of the Company and our report should not be used, referred to or distributed for any other purpose without our prior consent in writing.