Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.77
0.77
0.77
0.79
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
29.28
18.77
12.23
11.34
Net Worth
30.05
19.54
13
12.13
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
3,461.05
|26.07
|12,52,238.18
|11,116
|3.64
|54,136
|206.82
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,601.3
|26.02
|6,65,223.68
|6,628
|2.68
|34,136
|210.22
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,727.7
|38.22
|4,68,839.92
|3,045
|3.47
|13,432
|128.75
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
266
|25.98
|2,78,829.66
|2,892.2
|2.25
|17,112.7
|60
Tech Mahindra Ltd
TECHM
1,687.3
|51.98
|1,65,221.75
|710.4
|1.78
|11,583.6
|228.96
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
VENU GOPAL PERURI
Whole Time Director
Mohammed Laeek Abdul Kader Golandaz
Whole Time Director
Rama Krishna Kishore Achuthani
Non Executive Director
Praveen Kumar Sambarapu
Independent Director
Ashish Bakliwal
Independent Director
Anamika Ajmera
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Mansi Chintan Sheth
118/119 1st Flr Ackruti Star,
MIDC Andheri (E) Mumbai City,
Maharashtra - 400093
Tel: +91 22 6937 2500
Website: http://www.metainfotech.com/
Email: info@metainfotech.com
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Reports by Meta Infotech Ltd
