Metrochem Industries Ltd merged Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
11.43
11.43
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
117.61
76.9
Net Worth
129.04
88.33
Minority Interest
Debt
14.55
78.62
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.92
7.47
Total Liabilities
144.51
174.42
Fixed Assets
5.81
84.59
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.56
1.52
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
Networking Capital
89.84
87.68
Inventories
2.52
30.45
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
7.24
52.34
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
86.72
25.77
Sundry Creditors
-2.26
-18.21
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-4.38
-2.67
Cash
41.3
0.63
Total Assets
144.51
174.42
