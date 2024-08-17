iifl-logo-icon 1
Metrochem Industries Ltd merged Share Price

40.65
(-0.85%)
Jan 31, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Metrochem Industries Ltd merged KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

41.9

Prev. Close

41

Turnover(Lac.)

0.84

Day's High

42

Day's Low

40.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

118.95

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.46

P/E

2.42

EPS

16.79

Divi. Yield

4.92

Metrochem Industries Ltd merged Corporate Action

No Record Found

Metrochem Industries Ltd(merged) NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Metrochem Industries Ltd(merged) SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:32 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.21%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.21%

Non-Promoter- 0.16%

Institutions: 0.16%

Non-Institutions: 27.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Metrochem Industries Ltd merged FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2010Mar-2009

Equity Capital

11.43

11.43

Preference Capital

0

0

Reserves

117.61

76.9

Net Worth

129.04

88.33

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Metrochem Industries Ltd merged Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Metrochem Industries Ltd merged

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gautam M Jain

Deputy Managing Director

Anil M Jain

Executive Director

Rahul Jain

Director

Nilesh Desai

Director

Sandip S Bhandari

Company Secretary

Nitin S Shah

Director

Mahendra G Lodha

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Metrochem Industries Ltd merged

Summary

Metrochem Industries (MIL) was incorporated as Rahul Dyechem Industries Pvt Ltd to manufacture dyestuff (cap. : 25 tpa). In 1993, it went public, under Section 3(1)(iv) of the Companies Act, 1956, and got its present name. The capacity stood at 800 tpa of dyes and dye-intermediates.Consequent on the scheme of amalgamation becoming effective on 30th Mar.93, the businesses of Metro Dyechem (India), Vyara Chemicals Pvt Ltd and Ortem Chemicals Pvt Ltd were merged with the operations of Rahul Dyechem Industries. The amalgamation was to consolidate the operations of all the companies, their scale of operations and further provide benefits by way of savings in sales tax liabilities for internal transfers. The forward integration was for products manufactured by the amalgamated companies.Metrochem Industries is the flagship of the Ahmedabad-based Metrochem group and is a leading manufacturer of reactive dyes (cap. : 7100 tpa of dyes and dye-intermediates). In Sep.94, it came out with a public issue (premium : Rs 100) to part-finance the expansion of capacity from 7100 tpa to 11,486 tpa. The project will go on stream in Jul.96. It is also setting up plants for dyestuffs, H-Acid and other naphthalene-based intermediates. Metrochem, one of the biggest manufacturers of reactive dyes, exports about 66% its turnover. During the year 1996 MIL earned foreign exchange worth Rs.4617.91 lacs.Company has sucessfully completed the new project for the manufacture of dyes & dye intermediates with t
