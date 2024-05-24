To, The Members of METROGLOBAL LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Metroglobal Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of changes in equity and the statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (‘Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the standards on auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the auditors responsibilities for the audit of the financial statements Section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the code of ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed Key Audit matter a. Appropriation of Current / Non-current classification 1)For the purpose of current / non-current classification of assets and liabilities, the Company has ascertained its normal operating cycle as twelve months. The classification of assets and liabilities has been done on the basis of documentary evidence. Where conclusive evidences are not available, the classification has been done on the basis of managements best estimate of the period in which the assets would be realised or the liabilities would be settled. We have evaluated the responsibility of the managements estimates. b. Impairment testing of Subsidiary Company & Associated Concern & their Ind AS conversion 2)Our key procedure included, but not limited to )followings: 2)As at March 31, 2024, the adjusted carrying amount of the investment in Associate Companys statements does not cover the other information like Ind AS conversion and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard. k) Our audit procedures included. Among others, testing the Companys control surrounding the budgeting processes and the carrying value of investments. We also assessed whether the Companys disclosures about the sensitivity of the outcome of impairment assessment to changes to key assumptions reflect the risks inherent, in the valuation of investment. c) The subsidiary Company is non material and does not carry any material impact on standalone for the purpose of Ind AS conversion. c. Valuation of investments and impairment thereof 3)Our key procedures included, but not limited to, the following 3)Refer Note 4 forming part of financial statements to the standalone financial statements. a) Assessed the appropriateness of the relevant accounting policies of the Company, including those relating to recognition and measurement of financial instrument by comparing with the applicable accounting standards; The Companys investment portfolio represents a significant portion of the Companys total assets, which primarily consists of: b) For instrument valued at fair value: i. Listed Company shares; i. Assessed the availability of quoted prices in liquid markets; ii. Mutual funds and The aforementioned instruments are valued at fair value through other compressive income (FVTOCI) depending upon the requirements of Ind AS 109, Financial Instruments, as summarised below: ii. Assessed whether the valuation process is appropriately designed and captures relevant valuation inputs; iii. Performed testing of the inputs/assumptions used in the valuation; and This is considered to be a significant area in view of the materiality of amounts involved, judgments involved in determining of impairment/ recoverability of instruments measured at fair market value which includes assessment of market data/conditions and financial indicators of the investee the available trading yield of relevant instruments. iv. Assessed pricing model methodologies and assumptions against industry practice, recent changes in economic environment and valuation guidelines c) Assessed the appropriateness of the Companys description of the accounting policies and disclosures related to investments and whether these are adequately presented in the standalone financial statements.

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys board of directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2016, as amended from time to time, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The board of directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3) (i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and

(ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-Section (11) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure - A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit;

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The balance sheet, the statement of profit and loss, the statement of changes in equity and the cash flow statement dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards (‘Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the board of directors, none of the directors is

disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure - B. Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of Section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act; and

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us;

a) Except disputed tax liabilities mentioned in Annexure A point (vii), the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position;

b) The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and

c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

d) i) The management has represented that, to

the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever

by or on behalf of the Company (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

ii) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief that, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

iii) Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

iv) The dividend declared or paid during the year is in compliance with Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting softwares for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all the relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail are being tampered with.

For KPSJ & Associates LLP Chartered Accountants FRN: 124845W/W100209 Prakashchandra Parakh Partner Place: Ahmedabad M. No: 039946 Date: May 24, 2024 UDIN: 24039946BJZXXW1886

(Referred to paragraph under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the Members of Metroglobal Limited on the Standalone IND AS Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2024)

Based on the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of account and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

i. In respect of the Companys Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible assets:

(a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of

Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use.

(B) The Company has no intangible assets present for the period under review;

(b) The Company has a regular programme for physical verification in a phased periodic manner, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regards to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications.

(c) According to information and explanations given by the management, the title deeds/lease deeds of immovable Properties included in Property, Plant and equipment are held in the name of Company.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not revalued its Property, plant and equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or Intangible assets or both during the year.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there are no proceedings initiated or pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

ii. (a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals during the year by the management and

as informed no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns/ statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii. According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has made several investments in the equity shares of the various companies and mutual funds. However, Company has not provided any guarantee or security to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has granted loans to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year, details of the loan is stated in sub-clause (a) below.

(a) A. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the

Company has not granted any loans to subsidiaries.

B. Based on the audit procedures carried on by us and as per the information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted loans to parties other than subsidiaries more specifically mentioned in the financial statements of the Company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, we are of the opinion that the terms and conditions of the loans given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, in the case of loans given, the repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments or receipts have been regular.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, there is no loan given falling due during the year, which has been renewed or extended or fresh loans given to settle the overdues of existing loans given to the same party.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has given loans repayable on demand which was without specifying any terms or period of repayment.

iv. In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, in respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits and accordingly paragraph 3 (v) of the order is not applicable.

vi. Pursuant to Section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014, the Company does not have any manufacturing facility, and hence, the Cost Audit is not applicable to the Company.

vii. In respect of statutory dues:

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, amounts deducted/ accrued in the books of account in respect of undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues have been generally regularly deposited during the year by the Company with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues were in arrears as at March 31,2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable,

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income-tax, sales- tax, service tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise and value added tax which have not been deposited on account of any dispute except followings;

Statute Nature of Dues Amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Period to which the amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending Income tax Income Tax and Interest thereon 169.62 AY 2010-11 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeal Income tax Income Tax 4.36 AY 2016-17 Commissioner of Income Tax Appeal Custom Duty Interest 576.76 AY 1997-98 High Court

viii According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income-tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix. According to information and explanation given to us,

(a) The Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) The Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

(c) The Company has not accepted term loans for the period under review.

(d) The Company has not raised funds on short term basis which have been utilized for long term purposes.

(e) The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

x. (a) The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments)

during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the order is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the order is not applicable.

xi. (a) According to the information available with us, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company has been

noticed or reported during the year.

(b) According to the information available with us, no report under sub-Section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government; during the year and up to the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the order is not applicable.

xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company has complied and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the transactions with related parties are in compliance with Sections 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of the related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable Indian Accounting

xiv. (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and our audit procedures, in our opinion, the Company has an

internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the Company issued till date for the period under audit.

xv. According to the information given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him Hence, the provisions of Section 192 of Companies Act are not applicable to the Company.

xvi. (a) According to the information given to us, the Company is not required to be registered under Section 45-IA of the

Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934). Hence reporting under this clause not applicable to the Company.

(b) According to the information given to us, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence reporting under this clause not applicable to the Company.

(c) According to the information given to us, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Hence reporting under this clause not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to the information given to us, there is no Core Investment Company (CIC) within the Group (as defined in the core investment companies (Reserve Bank of India) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under this clause not applicable to the Company.

xvii. According to the information given to us, the Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the board of directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, there is no unspent amount under sub-Section (5) of Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 pursuant to any project. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

xxi. The Company has prepared Consolidated financial statements in compliance with Section 129 of Companies Act, 2013.

Annexure "B" to thE iNdEpENdENT Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 (f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements Section of our report to the Members of Metroglobal Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting under clause (i) of subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Metro Global Limited (“the Company”) as at March 31, 2024, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The board of directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the “Guidance Note”) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the standards on auditing prescribed under Section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those standards and the guidance note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over

financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial control system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (i) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (ii) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and (iii) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management of override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations are given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.