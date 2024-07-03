iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Metroglobal Ltd Share Price

150.05
(-6.66%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open160.5
  • Day's High167.9
  • 52 Wk High209.95
  • Prev. Close160.75
  • Day's Low150.05
  • 52 Wk Low 125.05
  • Turnover (lac)10.46
  • P/E8.62
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value313.79
  • EPS18.64
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)185.08
  • Div. Yield1.24
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Metroglobal Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

160.5

Prev. Close

160.75

Turnover(Lac.)

10.46

Day's High

167.9

Day's Low

150.05

52 Week's High

209.95

52 Week's Low

125.05

Book Value

313.79

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

185.08

P/E

8.62

EPS

18.64

Divi. Yield

1.24

Metroglobal Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

Metroglobal Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Metroglobal Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:04 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.72%

Non-Promoter- 0.06%

Institutions: 0.06%

Non-Institutions: 25.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Metroglobal Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.33

12.33

12.33

12.33

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

376.52

343.1

340.8

320.24

Net Worth

388.85

355.43

353.13

332.57

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.21

246.32

327.76

350.59

yoy growth (%)

2.39

-24.84

-6.51

-2.08

Raw materials

-235.79

-223.99

-304.78

-326.8

As % of sales

93.48

90.93

92.98

93.21

Employee costs

-1.43

-1.34

-1.11

-1.13

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.45

11.94

23.2

19.01

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.71

-0.18

-0.12

Tax paid

-2.46

-2.33

-5.5

-4

Working capital

-19

-91.21

22.33

24.27

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.39

-24.84

-6.51

-2.08

Op profit growth

-34.39

0.46

-25.71

-4.43

EBIT growth

-26.46

-44.57

22.5

-1.82

Net profit growth

-27.12

-45.76

17.88

-3.47

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

234.79

235.43

248.56

252.26

246.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

234.79

235.43

248.56

252.26

246.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

11.65

12.36

6.23

1.69

0.42

View Annually Results

Metroglobal Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Metroglobal Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Gautam Jain

Whole Time Director

Rahul G Jain

Independent Director

Sandip S Bhandari

Independent Director

Nilesh R Doasi

Non Executive Director

Krati R Jain

Independent Director

Prashant M. Kheskani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hetal Koradia

Independent Director

Balveer Mal Singhvi

Independent Director

Monika Gaurav Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Metroglobal Ltd

Summary

Metroglobal Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Global Boards Private Limited on 12 November, 1992. The Company is a versatile and reputed enterprise, engaged in trading various commodities including chemicals, textiles, minerals and ores, metals and precious metals. Over the years, the Company has embarked on a journey to become a well-diversified group by expanding business operations in the fields of realty development as well as financial investments. Presently, it is in the business of trading of chemicals, textiles, minerals and ores, metals and precious metals as well as Realty development and investments.The company manufactures chrome boards, art boards and cast-coated boards with a total installed capacity of 40,000 tpa. Chrome boards are mostly used by consumer durable / non-durable goods and the foods and pharma industry. Art boards are exclusively used in the graphic sector which embrace the entire spectrum of the printing and publishing industry -- greeting cards, magazines, books, journals, annual reports, playing cards, etc. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance the manufacture of chrome boards and art boards. Due to technical difficulties and suspension because of the plague epidemic, the project was delayed. commercial production commenced in Aug.96.The company has retained Jaakko Poyry Oy, Finland, for all technical services. It has entered into an agreement with Loong Chang Trading Company, Hong Kong, to supply 120
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Metroglobal Ltd share price today?

The Metroglobal Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Metroglobal Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metroglobal Ltd is ₹185.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Metroglobal Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Metroglobal Ltd is 8.62 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Metroglobal Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metroglobal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metroglobal Ltd is ₹125.05 and ₹209.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Metroglobal Ltd?

Metroglobal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.06%, 3 Years at 20.14%, 1 Year at 13.40%, 6 Month at 5.07%, 3 Month at -16.34% and 1 Month at -0.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Metroglobal Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Metroglobal Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.73 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 25.20 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Metroglobal Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.