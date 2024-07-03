SectorTrading
Open₹160.5
Prev. Close₹160.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.46
Day's High₹167.9
Day's Low₹150.05
52 Week's High₹209.95
52 Week's Low₹125.05
Book Value₹313.79
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)185.08
P/E8.62
EPS18.64
Divi. Yield1.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.33
12.33
12.33
12.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
376.52
343.1
340.8
320.24
Net Worth
388.85
355.43
353.13
332.57
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
252.21
246.32
327.76
350.59
yoy growth (%)
2.39
-24.84
-6.51
-2.08
Raw materials
-235.79
-223.99
-304.78
-326.8
As % of sales
93.48
90.93
92.98
93.21
Employee costs
-1.43
-1.34
-1.11
-1.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.45
11.94
23.2
19.01
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.71
-0.18
-0.12
Tax paid
-2.46
-2.33
-5.5
-4
Working capital
-19
-91.21
22.33
24.27
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.39
-24.84
-6.51
-2.08
Op profit growth
-34.39
0.46
-25.71
-4.43
EBIT growth
-26.46
-44.57
22.5
-1.82
Net profit growth
-27.12
-45.76
17.88
-3.47
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
234.79
235.43
248.56
252.26
246.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
234.79
235.43
248.56
252.26
246.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
11.65
12.36
6.23
1.69
0.42
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Gautam Jain
Whole Time Director
Rahul G Jain
Independent Director
Sandip S Bhandari
Independent Director
Nilesh R Doasi
Non Executive Director
Krati R Jain
Independent Director
Prashant M. Kheskani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hetal Koradia
Independent Director
Balveer Mal Singhvi
Independent Director
Monika Gaurav Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Metroglobal Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Global Boards Private Limited on 12 November, 1992. The Company is a versatile and reputed enterprise, engaged in trading various commodities including chemicals, textiles, minerals and ores, metals and precious metals. Over the years, the Company has embarked on a journey to become a well-diversified group by expanding business operations in the fields of realty development as well as financial investments. Presently, it is in the business of trading of chemicals, textiles, minerals and ores, metals and precious metals as well as Realty development and investments.The company manufactures chrome boards, art boards and cast-coated boards with a total installed capacity of 40,000 tpa. Chrome boards are mostly used by consumer durable / non-durable goods and the foods and pharma industry. Art boards are exclusively used in the graphic sector which embrace the entire spectrum of the printing and publishing industry -- greeting cards, magazines, books, journals, annual reports, playing cards, etc. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance the manufacture of chrome boards and art boards. Due to technical difficulties and suspension because of the plague epidemic, the project was delayed. commercial production commenced in Aug.96.The company has retained Jaakko Poyry Oy, Finland, for all technical services. It has entered into an agreement with Loong Chang Trading Company, Hong Kong, to supply 120
The Metroglobal Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹150.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Metroglobal Ltd is ₹185.08 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Metroglobal Ltd is 8.62 and 0.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Metroglobal Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Metroglobal Ltd is ₹125.05 and ₹209.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Metroglobal Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.06%, 3 Years at 20.14%, 1 Year at 13.40%, 6 Month at 5.07%, 3 Month at -16.34% and 1 Month at -0.25%.
