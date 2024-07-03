Summary

Metroglobal Limited was formerly incorporated in the name of Global Boards Private Limited on 12 November, 1992. The Company is a versatile and reputed enterprise, engaged in trading various commodities including chemicals, textiles, minerals and ores, metals and precious metals. Over the years, the Company has embarked on a journey to become a well-diversified group by expanding business operations in the fields of realty development as well as financial investments. Presently, it is in the business of trading of chemicals, textiles, minerals and ores, metals and precious metals as well as Realty development and investments.The company manufactures chrome boards, art boards and cast-coated boards with a total installed capacity of 40,000 tpa. Chrome boards are mostly used by consumer durable / non-durable goods and the foods and pharma industry. Art boards are exclusively used in the graphic sector which embrace the entire spectrum of the printing and publishing industry -- greeting cards, magazines, books, journals, annual reports, playing cards, etc. The company came out with a public issue in Mar.94 to part-finance the manufacture of chrome boards and art boards. Due to technical difficulties and suspension because of the plague epidemic, the project was delayed. commercial production commenced in Aug.96.The company has retained Jaakko Poyry Oy, Finland, for all technical services. It has entered into an agreement with Loong Chang Trading Company, Hong Kong, to supply 120

