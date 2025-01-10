Metroglobal Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.33
12.33
12.33
12.33
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
376.52
343.1
340.8
320.24
Net Worth
388.85
355.43
353.13
332.57
Minority Interest
Debt
29.84
8.67
4.43
5.39
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.35
0.79
0.66
0.49
Total Liabilities
420.04
364.89
358.22
338.45
Fixed Assets
34.75
43.07
44.1
46.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
132.5
73.12
77.73
86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
243.05
218.28
232.8
176.83
Inventories
20.19
8.56
15.66
8.01
Inventory Days
11.59
Sundry Debtors
0.02
5.36
17.32
3.61
Debtor Days
5.22
Other Current Assets
229.13
214.36
224.74
172.71
Sundry Creditors
-0.23
-0.87
-16.3
-0.96
Creditor Days
1.38
Other Current Liabilities
-6.06
-9.13
-8.62
-6.54
Cash
9.75
30.42
3.6
29.61
Total Assets
420.05
364.89
358.23
338.45
