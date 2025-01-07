Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
252.21
246.32
327.76
350.59
yoy growth (%)
2.39
-24.84
-6.51
-2.08
Raw materials
-235.79
-223.99
-304.78
-326.8
As % of sales
93.48
90.93
92.98
93.21
Employee costs
-1.43
-1.34
-1.11
-1.13
As % of sales
0.56
0.54
0.34
0.32
Other costs
-5.78
-6.97
-7.91
-3.88
As % of sales (Other Cost)
2.29
2.82
2.41
1.1
Operating profit
9.19
14.01
13.95
18.77
OPM
3.64
5.68
4.25
5.35
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.71
-0.18
-0.12
Interest expense
-0.62
-1.77
-1.54
-1.18
Other income
1.58
0.41
10.97
1.54
Profit before tax
9.45
11.94
23.2
19.01
Taxes
-2.46
-2.33
-5.5
-4
Tax rate
-26.01
-19.58
-23.7
-21.03
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
6.99
9.6
17.7
15.01
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
6.99
9.6
17.7
15.01
yoy growth (%)
-27.12
-45.76
17.88
-3.47
NPM
2.77
3.89
5.4
4.28
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.