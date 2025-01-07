iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Metroglobal Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

154
(0.36%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Metroglobal Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

252.21

246.32

327.76

350.59

yoy growth (%)

2.39

-24.84

-6.51

-2.08

Raw materials

-235.79

-223.99

-304.78

-326.8

As % of sales

93.48

90.93

92.98

93.21

Employee costs

-1.43

-1.34

-1.11

-1.13

As % of sales

0.56

0.54

0.34

0.32

Other costs

-5.78

-6.97

-7.91

-3.88

As % of sales (Other Cost)

2.29

2.82

2.41

1.1

Operating profit

9.19

14.01

13.95

18.77

OPM

3.64

5.68

4.25

5.35

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.71

-0.18

-0.12

Interest expense

-0.62

-1.77

-1.54

-1.18

Other income

1.58

0.41

10.97

1.54

Profit before tax

9.45

11.94

23.2

19.01

Taxes

-2.46

-2.33

-5.5

-4

Tax rate

-26.01

-19.58

-23.7

-21.03

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

6.99

9.6

17.7

15.01

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

6.99

9.6

17.7

15.01

yoy growth (%)

-27.12

-45.76

17.88

-3.47

NPM

2.77

3.89

5.4

4.28

Metroglobal : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Metroglobal Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.