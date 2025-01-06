iifl-logo-icon 1
Metroglobal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Metroglobal Ltd

Metroglobal FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

9.45

11.94

23.2

19.01

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.71

-0.18

-0.12

Tax paid

-2.46

-2.33

-5.5

-4

Working capital

-19

-91.21

22.33

24.27

Other operating items

Operating

-12.69

-82.32

39.85

39.16

Capital expenditure

-5.85

-2.22

35.34

-19.29

Free cash flow

-18.54

-84.54

75.19

19.87

Equity raised

604.56

585.1

548.12

486.24

Investing

47.29

21.9

-2.15

3.42

Financing

3.66

25.24

71.34

107.63

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

636.96

547.7

692.5

617.16

