Metroglobal Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
9.45
11.94
23.2
19.01
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.71
-0.18
-0.12
Tax paid
-2.46
-2.33
-5.5
-4
Working capital
-19
-91.21
22.33
24.27
Other operating items
Operating
-12.69
-82.32
39.85
39.16
Capital expenditure
-5.85
-2.22
35.34
-19.29
Free cash flow
-18.54
-84.54
75.19
19.87
Equity raised
604.56
585.1
548.12
486.24
Investing
47.29
21.9
-2.15
3.42
Financing
3.66
25.24
71.34
107.63
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
636.96
547.7
692.5
617.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.