Metroglobal Ltd Management Discussions

Economic environment

After two turbulent years marked by the Covid-19 pandemic and significant disruptions to economic activity, the global economy experienced a brief recovery in the post-pandemic period before facing new challenges and crisis that pushed it into another major slowdown. Policymakers were tested by rising costs of living and an unfavourable business environment, while major global central banks played a crucial role in navigating these challenges. However, their efforts to curb inflation through interest rate hikes slowed economic activity in major developed markets.

In contrast, many developing markets were bright spots and are expected to outperform developed economies in 2023. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts that global growth will slow from 3.4% in 2022 to 2.8% in 2023, with advanced economies experiencing a significant slowdown

in growth from 2.7% in 2022 to 1.3% in 2023. Emerging market economies (EMEs), on the other hand, are expected to have an average growth rate of 3.9% in 2023, with a projected increase to 4.2% in 2024.

India has emerged as the worlds fastest-growing major economy, despite facing challenges such as a global recession, inflation, public debt, and a squeeze on real household incomes. From its previous position of tenth place ten years ago, India has risen to become the fifth largest economy in the world. This economic success can be attributed to several significant reforms, including liberalisation, reduced bureaucracy and corruption, infrastructure investment, and improved access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises. These reforms have enabled India to establish itself as a major player in the global economy, with projections for continued growth in the future. In the 2022-23 fiscal year, Indias economy experienced a growth rate of 7.0%, primarily driven by a rebound in private consumption, which emerged as the leading driver of growth. The surge in private consumption has also led to increased production activity and capacity utilisation across various sectors. This rebound in private consumption is partly due to the governments nearuniversal vaccination drive, which has boosted consumer sentiment and helped people feel more confident about spending on contact-based services such as restaurants, hotels, shopping malls, and cinemas. Over 2 billion vaccine doses have been administered, making it the worlds second-largest vaccination drive.

Chemicals

Over the last decade, Indias chemical industry has excelled globally in terms of demand growth and shareholder wealth creation. With the potential to increasingly dominate both consumption and manufacturing on a global scale, India is poised for success. Recent geopolitical changes have prompted many countries to prioritise domestic self-sufficiency and localised supply chains. Indias manufacturing competitiveness is noteworthy, and it has a significant advantage over other major global chemical clusters, positioning it to potentially become the next hub for chemical manufacturing.

Indias domestic consumption is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9-10% until 2040, driven by a combination of factors. These include rising disposable incomes, a favourable demographic dividend, an increasing global preference for biofriendly alternatives, and a growing diversification of global chemical supply chains. It is anticipated that by 2040, the Indian chemicals market will be worth $850-1000 billion, accounting for 10-12% of the global chemicals market.

On the policy front, the Production Linked Incentives (PLI) scheme is a positive measure as it provides incentives to the industry to quickly invest and commence commercial sales. To promote Indias position as a global manufacturing hub for the chemical industry, further incentives should be put in place to encourage growth and development. By incentivising the industry, the government can facilitate the implementation of new technologies, processes, and manufacturing practices that can increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the overall competitiveness of the sector.

Textile

The textile sector is a crucial industry in the Indian economy, contributing more than 2% to the total GDP and over 12% to the manufacturing sectors gross domestic product (GDP). It is also the second-largest employer in India, following agriculture, providing jobs to an estimated

45 million individuals directly and another 60 million indirectly through associated activities. The textile industry is highly labour-

I intensive, utilising both skilled and unskilled workers and serving as a vital source of employment for women. India is the largest producer of jute and cotton, and the second-largest producer of silk. With an abundance of raw materials and low labour costs, the cost of manufacturing textiles and apparel in India is significantly lower than in many other countries.

The Indian textile and apparel market reached a value of US$

151.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 344.1 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 14.8% during 2022-2027.

After a period of turbulence and uncertainty, the textile industry in India is heading toward a positive steady growth phase. The Union Government has taken a series of measures to revive the fortunes of the textile industry, which has created a buoyant mood in the industry. These measures include promoting technical textiles, implementing the PLI scheme, launching mega textile parks, and signing FTAs and MoUs with many countries. The initiatives are aimed at propelling the fortunes of the Indian textile industry to new heights.

Real estate

In 2022, the real estate industry in India witnessed a significant turnaround, with segments such as residential and retail recording strong year-on-year growth after recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. This impressive recovery makes 2022 a turnaround year for the industry. Although growth has slowed for multinational corporations in India, domestic demand has remained steady.

According to a report, the real estate market in India is expected to exhibit a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.2% during 2023-2028. This growth can be attributed to increasing business activity, improved job markets, and higher income levels, all of which will inevitably lead to a rise in real estate demand.

Currently, our projects are being executed through the SPV route at the following locations, are under various stages of implementation:

DK Metro Procon Private Limited

? Development of an Industrial Estate at a prime location in Chattral, Gujarat

? Selling industrial plots and sheds, warehouses and offices and shops

Dual Metals Private Limited

? Developing a commercial building in Ahmedabad, ‘Kalpvruksh

Myspace Infracon LLP

? Selling plots to other industries in the industrial belt of Ankleshwar, Gujarat

Ganesh Infrastructure and PMZ

Developers

? Multiple projects developed across 200,000 square meters of land in Ankleshwar, Gujarat

? Projects covering residential buildings, row houses, commercial complexes and shopping malls

Metals

Ferrous

The demand for ferrous metals is primarily driven by the steel industry. India is the worlds second- largest producer of crude steel, and its steel industry plays a significant role in the countrys economy, with strong linkages to related industries.

Major steel companies in India have made significant investments in improving production efficiency and reducing environmental impact. The Governments policies and initiatives, such as the ‘National Steel Policy and ‘Make in India campaign, have further stimulated growth in the industry. With strong urban consumption and infrastructure spending, Indias steel demand is expected to experience high growth, leading to increased demand for capital goods and automobiles, among other things.

The Ministry of Steel has reported that the steel sector has demonstrated promising performance between April and February of FY 2022-23. Cumulative production of crude steel at 113.44 million tonnes (MT), finished steel at 109.35 MT, and consumption of finished steel at 107.20 MT has surpassed the respective levels achieved not only during the last two years affected by Covid-19 but also the pre-Covid years.

Non-ferrous

Over the years, the non-ferrous metals industry in India has experienced healthy growth, aided by growing demand from end-users in sectors such as automotive, construction, electrical, consumer durables, packaging, renewable energy, and galvanised steel. Additionally, well-established related industries require access to raw materials, which has further boosted demand.

Base non-ferrous metals, such as aluminium, copper, zinc, and nickel, have been significantly affected by the pandemic due to supply constraints. However, the industry has shown resilience and has adapted to the changing market conditions. The demand for these metals is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing need for infrastructure development and the transition to renewable energy.

Precious

Gold, silver, and platinum are the major players in the precious metals industry across global markets, with gold being the most prominent. India, along with Singapore and China, remains one of the major markets and key consumers of precious metals.

In India, gold has significant cultural and traditional significance, and is considered a symbol of wealth and prosperity. The demand for gold is driven by various factors such as weddings, festivals, and investment purposes. The countrys jewellery industry is one of the largest in the world, and gold accounts for a significant share of the industrys revenue.

Silver also has a significant demand in India, primarily driven by the jewellery and industrial sectors. The metal is used in various industrial applications such as electrical and electronic components, solar panels, and water purification systems. The demand for silver is also driven by investment purposes, with silver coins and bars being popular investment options.

Platinum, on the other hand, has a relatively smaller market in India compared to gold and silver. The metal is primarily used in the automotive industry for manufacturing catalytic converters, as well as in the jewellery industry for making high-end jewellery.

Silver in Jewellery: Silver jewellery is highly popular in India, and there is a significant demand for it. It is considered an affordable and attractive alternative to gold jewellery, which is often more expensive. The market for everyday wear jewellery is expected to experience substantial growth in the upcoming years due to the increasing purchasing power of women and their growing interest in a fashionable lifestyle. This trend presents a significant growth opportunity for the market, with the demand for silver jewellery in India projected to reach $6 billion by 2025, up from $3.5 billion in 2022.

Silver in Industry: Silver is an essential component in various industries, including electrical switches, renewable energy, solar panels, computers, mobile phones, electric vehicles, appliances, medicine, and water treatment, among others.

Indias overall demand for gold remained strong in 2022, despite a marginal decline of 2.92% to 774 tonnes, due to a significant increase in prices. Even though there was subdued trade and weaker consumer sentiment at the beginning of the year, the demand for gold remained surprisingly resilient despite the hike in duty and sharp rise in prices during the season.

FiNANciAL ANd OpERATioNAl PERFORMANCE

Consolidated financial results

In FY 2022-23, the Companys consolidated total Income for the year was 24,772.97 Lacs as compared to 25,478.32 Lacs in FY 2021-22. The consolidated Profit before Tax for the year was 2,433.81 Lacs as compared to 1,591.22 Lacs in FY 2021-22. The consolidated Profit after Tax for the year was 1,913.14 Lacs as compared to 1,183.37 Lacs in FY 2021-22.

Standalone financial results

In FY 2022-23, the Companys standalone total Income for the year was 24,772.26 Lacs as compared to 25,477.80 Lacs in FY 2021-22. The standalone Profit before Tax for the year was 2,428.10 Lacs as compared to 1,591.56 Lacs in FY 2021-22. The standalone Profit after Tax for the year was 1,907.49 Lacs as compared to 1,183.71 Lacs in FY 2021-22.

Ratios

Particulars FY Ended March 31, 2023 FY Ended March 31, 2022 Change between Current & Previous FY Explanation Current Ratio 13.96 7.03 98.46% During the year Current Ratio has increased because current liabilities has decreased as they were paid during the year. Also term deposits with current maturity less than 12 months increased as compared to last year which increases the current assets. Debt Equity Ratio 0.02 0.01 94.06% The Debt Equity Ratio measures the financial ratio indicating the relative proportion of shareholder equity and debt used to finance company asset. The Increase in ratio is due to Increase in the credit facility utilised by the company at the end of the financial year as compared to last financial year. Debt Service Coverage Ratio 10.28 7.09 44.92% The debt-service coverage ratio (DSCR) is a measure of the cash flow available to pay current debt obligations. Increase in earnings has resulted into improved liquidity position of the Company to service its debt obligations in a timely manner. Return on Equity 5.37% 3.43% 56.31% Return on equity shows companys proficiency to generate profits from its shareholders investments. The Increase in ROI ratio is due to Increase in return on investment compared to last year. Inventory Turnover Ratio 17.92 19.75 -9.26% NA Trade receivable Turnover Ratio 20.12 19.88 -1.21% NA Trade payable Turnover Ratio 25.33 29.63 -14.50% NA Net capital Turnover Ratio 1.32 1.64 -19.51% NA Net Profit Ratio 8.13% 4.76% 70.69% Net profit ratio measures how much net income is generated as a percentage of revenues received. During the year Company has sold long term investments at profit resulting in increase in Net Profit Ratio as compared to last year. Return on Capital employed 6.84% 4.57% 49.84% This ratio can help to understand how well a Company is generating profits from its capital as it is put to use. It Indicates that the Company is able to generate more profit on the Capital Employed as compared to last year. Return on Investment 16.43% 4.64% 254.55% Return on Investment (ROI) is a popular profitability metric used to evaluate how well an investment has performed. During the year the Company has sold long term investments at profit so it increases the ROI as compared to last year.

Human capital

At the core of the Companys values is a deep appreciation for its employees, recognising them as the driving force behind the Companys growth and success. With their talents, dedication, and hard work, the Company has been able to achieve remarkable progress and development thus far. The Companys commitment to its employees extends beyond recognising their contributions. It

The Company aims to provide them with an environment that supports their personal and professional growth.

5 Company strives to create a ture of learning, where employees encouraged to develop their ls and knowledge continually. It ognises that the better-equipped employees are, the better they

1 perform their tasks, and the ter the Company can deliver on

its commitments. In order to keep its workforce motivated, the Company emphasises the importance of providing a work-life balance that promotes employee satisfaction and well-being. As such, the Company provides its employees with incentives and rewards, as well as opportunities for career advancement and personal growth.

Risk management

The Company understands the importance of a comprehensive risk management system in light of the ever-evolving risks arising from market volatilities and other external factors. As a result, it has established a robust Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) architecture. The primary objective of the ERM framework is to identify risks and mitigate them at various levels.

Risks Mitigation measures Interest rate fluctuation Managing prudently using sound financial acumen Foreign exchange rate fluctuations Mitigating through hedging on contracts Market volatility Guarded through our diversified business portfolio Clients procuring from other sources Diversified business helps in not being dependent on any one industry sector, thereby mitigating this risk

Outlook

The global economy has demonstrated remarkable resilience due to robust labour markets, strong household consumption, and business investments, which have provided support for economic growth. Despite the recent surge in consumer demand, core inflation, which excludes volatile energy and food prices, is anticipated to remain under control. Looking forward, a moderate economic outlook is expected for 2023, with a projected growth rate of 2.8%. To address inflationary pressures, contractionary monetary policies are being implemented, and fiscal policies are being developed to alleviate the cost of living in line with these monetary policies. These measures are expected to drive economic stability and foster sustained growth.

While Indias GDP growth rate is expected to moderate to 6% in the upcoming fiscal year, FY 2023-24, the countrys recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic remains impressive. Furthermore, robust domestic demand and increased capital investment are expected to be significant drivers of growth for FY 2023-24, accelerating economic activities across India. Despite potential challenges from global spillovers, high inflation, and aggressive monetary policies, Indias economic fundamentals remain robust.

Its financial system is well-prepared to support the countrys economic recovery, and the year ahead is expected to see a rebound in private- sector investment. Additionally, Indias large foreign exchange reserves that exceed its external debt provide added strength to the economy. Participating in a steady and measured withdrawal of liquidity by central banks worldwide, including in India, is anticipated to support growth in a nondisruptive manner.

Internal control systems and adequacy

The Company has a strong internal control systems and best-in-class processes in place, commensurate with its size and scale of operations. There is a well-established Management Audit comprising of professionally qualified accountants. They implement extensive audit throughout the year across all functions and areas. After carrying out the audit, they submit reports to the Management and Auditors. Committee about the compliances with internal control, and efficiency and effectiveness of operations and key processes risks. Some key features of the Companys internal control system are:

• Adequate documentation of policies and guidelines

• Internal Audit processes

• Strong compliance management system

• Internal Audit executed in accordance with auditing standards to review design effectiveness of internal control systems and procedures to manage risks, monitoring control, compliance with

• relevant policies and procedures and recommend improvement in processes and procedures.

Cautionary statements

Statements in this Report, those which relate to the Management Discussion and Analysis, describing the Companys objectives, projections, estimates and expectations, may constitute ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable laws and regulations. The Companys actual results and achievements may differ from those expressed or implied. Several factors that could significantly impact the Companys operations include economic conditions affecting demand, supply and price conditions in the domestic and overseas markets, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws & other statutes and other such incidental factors, over which the Company does not have any direct control. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.