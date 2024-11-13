Metroglobal Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting and other business items. to consider and recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 for the approval of shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity shares of Rs. 10 each (20%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the shareholders at 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held within the stipulated timeline as per the companies act 2013 and rules made thereunder. Outcome of Board Meeting, Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration of Final Dividend Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity shares of Rs. 10 each (20%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the shareholders at 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held within the stipulated timeline as per the companies act 2013 and rules made thereunder. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)