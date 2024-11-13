iifl-logo-icon 1
Metroglobal Ltd Board Meeting

141.3
(-0.63%)
Jan 16, 2025|12:08:00 PM

Metroglobal CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Metroglobal Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
Metroglobal Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024 and other business items. Outcome of Board Meeting and Submission of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter Ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 20247 May 2024
Metroglobal Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and to recommend a final dividend if any on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31 2024 for the approval of shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting and other business items. to consider and recommend a final dividend, if any, on the equity shares of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 for the approval of shareholders at the ensuring Annual General Meeting Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity shares of Rs. 10 each (20%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the shareholders at 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held within the stipulated timeline as per the companies act 2013 and rules made thereunder. Outcome of Board Meeting, Submission of Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 and Declaration of Final Dividend Submission of Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 Recommended a final dividend of Rs. 2 per equity shares of Rs. 10 each (20%) for the financial year 2023-24, subject to declaration of the same by the shareholders at 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held within the stipulated timeline as per the companies act 2013 and rules made thereunder. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting10 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Metroglobal Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 along with other Business items. Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 10, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/02/2024)

