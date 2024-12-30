Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Ltd Summary

Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Limited was incorporated in Rajasthan, as Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Private Limited, under the provision of the companies Act 1956, vide certificate of incorporation dated June 8, 2006, issued by the Registrar of Companies. Subsequently, the company was converted into a Public Limited Company, pursuant to special resolution dated February 14, 2009, and fresh certificate of incorporation dated March 26, 2009, and the name of the company was changed to Mewar Hi-Tech Engineering Limited. The company is engaged in the business of heavy manufacture machines and industrial material handling equipments including pre-engineering building sheds, cranes, sand machines, concrete mixture machines, batch mixing plants, RMC (ready-mix concerete) plants, industrial products for crushing plants, Double Toggle Grease/Oil crusher, Single Toggle Grease Jaw Crusher, Vibrating screen, Horizontal Shaft Impactor, Vertical Shaft Impactor and Cone crusher and other crushing screening and cutomized size reduction equipments. The company provides after sales service and warrenty facilities of the machines.The company is also equipped with in-house testing laboratory to test the products as per quality standards and relevant material composition by spectrometer and its a goal to maintain high standards in terms of quality and service and sepcific attention is made to the quality aspect. The company products is sold under the brand name Kingson. The company believes in manufacturing and delivering quality products and providing prompt after sales service to build enduring relationship with the customers and this is also signified by the tag line Commitment to Excellence.